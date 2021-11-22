The 10 most watched movies of the week (11/20/2021)

It wasn’t just in the movies that the recovery began. In the same way that the rooms reopened and the premieres happened again, the streaming services also started to receive more novelties and the big productions gained strength. Just look at the list of most-watched movies of the week to see how much Brazilians were eager for news — and they arrived.

The big highlight of the last week was Disney. After a few months of holding its content, the company finally made it available. Jungle Cruise and Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings on its streaming platform, allowing those who haven’t been to movie theaters to check out these adventures. And they are grand titles, carrying Dwayne Johnson’s charisma on one side and Marvel’s grandeur on the other. Not by chance, they shine on our list.

And speaking of Johnson, brucutu also appears with Red alert, the most expensive movie ever produced by Netflix to date. Also could, as it brings a great cast that also includes Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot. It’s a lot of star for a little movie, really.

For those looking for something a little more serious and yet very well rated by big names, the arrival of The headlight on Prime Video is one of the highlights of the week. The feature caught attention on the Oscar circuit last year because of its rather unusual aesthetic and features Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson in an intense and very introspective plot.

It is worth noting that there is still no official tool to measure movie audiences in streaming and video on demand services and that the best way to do this measurement is from JustWatch, a platform that helps users find what they need. watch and also what streaming content is available.

So, based on these data, we arrived at an approximate ranking of which were the most watched movies in Brazil this week.

10. Jungle Cruise

After the success of Pirates of the Caribbean, Disney used another classic toy from its theme parks to bring a very adventurous movie to life. For that, Jungle Cruise relies entirely on the charisma of Dwayne Johnson to play the navigator who takes a scientist into the heart of the Amazon rainforest in search of a legendary tree capable of curing any disease. The problem is that, to get there, they will have to go through supernatural challenges that the forest hides.

And the great charm of the adventure is precisely the chemistry of Johnson and Emily Blunt, who embody these characters so different that they need to put up with and help each other to survive and reach their destination.

Jungle Cruise is available on Disney+.

9. Army of Thieves: Invasion of Europe

After the success of Army of the Dead: Invasion of Las Vegas, it was obvious that it would be a matter of time for more films set in this universe to start appearing. AND army of thieves is an example of this. The film takes place before the events of the original adventure and has a very different feel. That’s because, instead of focusing on fighting zombies, the whole plot is centered around three big bank robberies.

To do this, he centers his story on the character Ludwig Dieter, the safecracker from the first film. Only, here, he is still a young man who has never been involved in criminal activities and who just has a strangely exaggerated passion for coffers and the mystique surrounding them. So, he is recruited by a group of thieves to break into three legendary vaults — which means a race against time to make history.

Army of Thieves: Invasion of Europe is a Netflix exclusive movie.

8. Stalin’s Shadow

Based on a true story, Stalin’s Shadow tells the story of a young British journalist who, in 1933, travels to the Soviet Union to discover the truth behind the Soviet utopia sold by the Josef Stalin regime. Once there, he is faced with the deplorable living conditions that people are subjected to.

Mainly because it is a true story, the film becomes a tense and agonizing journalistic account of the truth that the Soviet regime was trying to hide.

Stalin’s Shadow is available on Netflix and for rent and purchase on Looke, Microsoft Store, Google Play and iTunes.

7. Interstellar

Director Christopher Nolan remains one of the Brazilian’s darlings. Not by chance, there is always your production on the list of most watched movies of the month. This time it was the classic Interstellar that piqued interest. And it really is difficult to remain indifferent to the work, which uses very well the idea of ​​scientific realism that the director is so fond of applying in his stories.

With a strong cast that includes Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain and Matt Damon, the film brings a not-too-distant future in which global warming has practically killed our planet and forces humanity to seek a solution in other worlds. The premise may seem rather uncreative, but the way Nolan recreates space travel and uses real physical concepts to flesh out his script makes all the difference.

Of course there are some exaggerations, especially when the director goes for the more human side and becomes quite corny, but it is still one of the most interesting and daring productions in his curriculum.

Interstellar is in the catalogs of HBO Max, Globoplay and Now and can be purchased or rented from Looke, iTunes, Google Play and the Microsoft Store.

6. Anonymous

Starring none other than Bob Odenkirk — the Saul of breaking bad —, Anonymous tells the story of Hutch, a peaceful family man who sees his life transformed after a robbery in his home that took his family hostage. Until then, he was just that guy everyone screamed at and he listened quietly to, but the events of that night awaken a slumbering side of his personality and he becomes a true action hero.

So, more than becoming a brucutu overnight, some secrets about the life of this average citizen are revealed and we see that this “Zé Nobody” was already someone very dangerous in the past and that his old skills will be needed again to save those who He loves.

Anonymous is available for purchase and rental on Now, Google Play, Claro Video, iTunes and Looke.

5. A Quiet Place 2

The sequel to the excellent a silent place it was one of the films most affected by the covid-19 pandemic and, for this reason, almost no one was able to see it in the cinema — precisely because of this, the expectation for its debut in streaming is extremely high. Interestingly, even though this did not happen, the interest in A Quiet Place 2 is still on the rise.

The plot here continues the events of the first film, showing the Abbott family having to leave their shelter and venture into this post-apocalyptic world where the smallest noise can represent their death. The problem is, they’ll find that such monsters aren’t the only problem they’ll have to face.

A Quiet Place 2 is available for purchase and rental on Now, iTunes, Google Play, Microsoft Store and Claro Video.

4. Time

Director M. Night Shyamalan’s new film is everything fans expect from the filmmaker: a bizarre mystery, a massive sense of suspense and some unpredictable twists. This time, these elements are all present in the story of a family that goes on a vacation on a secluded beach. Everything is perfect, until they start to age quickly and without any logical explanation for it.

A child becomes an adult in the blink of an eye and the parents of the family grow old and die before they even understand what the hell is going on. So the family has to race against time to discover the mystery of this place before everyone is too old for it.

Time is available for purchase and rental on Now, Google Play, iTunes and Looke.

3. The Lighthouse

Set at the end of the 19th century and with an aesthetic that goes back to the time, The headlight brings a heavy and rather claustrophobic plot to portray the loneliness and conflicts of two men who are responsible for maintaining a lighthouse in an area isolated from the rest of the world.

And what is interesting here is to see precisely the tensions between these two characters. On the one hand, a young and inexperienced helper; on the other, the irritating old man in charge — and despite the rather intense and bellicose dynamics between the pair, they only have each other in this place that seems quiet but turns out to be pretty hellish. And that’s where their insanity will be tested.

The headlight is available on Prime Video and for rental and purchase on Now, iTunes and Google Play.

2. Red alert

An FBI agent specializing in art needs to stop the theft of three priceless historical artifacts. The problem is that, in the middle of it, an international mega thief will sully your name and, to regain your honor, will need to ally with another criminal and steal these gems before everyone else.

the premise of Red alert is quite simple, but what really matters here is the great chemistry between Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot. The three show well why they are the most charismatic names in Hollywood and deliver a very fun adventure that oozes charisma.

Red alert is exclusive to Netflix.

1. Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings

The first debut of a Marvel hero after the events of Avengers: Endgame takes the story to a more mystical and oriental side. Inspired by the almost unknown Kung-Fu Master, the film features the hero Shang-Chi, a young man who lives his life in San Francisco and who tries to hide his accursed origin: he is the son of the legendary Mandarin immortal criminal, who now wants to find it to be able to reach a mystical and hidden valley in the heart of China.

By replacing the powers and spells we’ve seen with other heroes with a lot of martial art, Shang-Chi is one of Marvel’s big surprises this year. With a very charismatic cast and a very fun story, it’s a great choice for anyone who was missing this universe of super beings.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings is exclusive to Disney+.

Source: JustWatch