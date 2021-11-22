The More Life, the Better Wants to Treat Death Lightly After Pandemic Tragedy · TV News

Como Mais Vida, Melhor!, a telenovela of the seven on Globo, which opens this Monday (22), already begins with a tragic plane accident, which kills the four protagonists of the plot. Despite dealing with something as heavy as death, the telenovela seeks to approach the subject lightly, in a comical way, to bring the audience to life after the tragedy caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The serial, even, takes place in a post-pandemic world.

“After a year in a pandemic, working with all imaginable protocols, we tried to make a soap opera that was the light side of life. The first name of the soap was A Morte Can Wait. After the pandemic, we didn’t find it funny none of them use that name, the word death is much heavier today. The soap opera is light”, stresses the artistic director of the project, Allan Fiterman.

In a way, the serial follows the same path as Bom Sucesso (2019), another of the seven soap operas that approached death with delicacy. The plot’s cast, which marks the debut of Mauro Wilson as a novelist, also emphasizes that the story wants to bring joy in a moment of deep sadness in the world.

“The title [da novela] contains four very positive words. There are four words that will make this story extremely positive, at a time when we are in need of positivity and hope”, highlights Marcos Caruso, who will play Osvaldo.

“We are still going through this moment of Covid. During the last year we stayed at home, experiencing daily anguish and uncertainty. I think the soap opera arrives very well, in this moment of really valuing the people around us. It’s a story about empathy and love. The characters have a second chance to look at the world,” says Valentina Herszage, who will play Flávia, one of the four main characters.

In the serial, after they die, Paula (Giovanna Antonelli), Neném (Vladimir Brichta), Guilherme (Mateus Solano) and Flávia will discover that they will have the opportunity to resurrect. However, they will also be told that one of them will die permanently after one year. With this, they will try to solve their problems, in addition to making better use of their daily lives.

“Our soap opera is very solar, high-spirited. Everyone needs this energy in the air”, emphasizes Giovanna Antonelli. “I was really looking forward to doing a comedy again. I think it’s tremendously important at this time the planet is living,” adds Vladimir Brichta.

Elizabeth Savala, who will play Nedda, mother of Neném, also thinks the soap opera can work as an antidote to the current context. “Soap operas are coming back, people are hungry for soap operas. They are hungry for life. We are bringing this life,” says the actress.

However, she also says that, despite the soap opera being a lighter comedy, one should not forget everything that the country and the world went through because of the pandemic.

Covid took over 600 thousand people [no Brasil] that they didn’t need to have gone. By neglect, denial, this hideous thing. Although we’re talking about a happy soap opera, we have people who left because of Covid. I think it is of fundamental importance that [as pessoas] know that you need to be vaccinated. I’ve already taken three doses, if I have one more I’ll take it. They say that the pandemic is ending, but a lot of people still didn’t want to get vaccinated, which is a shame.

