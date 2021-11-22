The test must have had no interference, says educator

Pedagogical Coordinator of the Objective Course and College, teacher Vera Lúcia da Costa Nunes praised, in an interview with Fabíola Cidral and Josias de Souza, at UOL News this morning, the first Enem test of this year, held yesterday across the country. The educator said she did not believe that the content had any interference from the Jair Bolsonaro government.

In recent weeks, mass resignations at Inep (National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira), which prepares the ENEM test, indicated an alleged interference by members of the federal government in the content of the exam. Amidst the crisis in the institution, President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) even said that Enem is beginning “to have the face of the government”.

“Enem really goes back to being an Enem not for table analysis, of isolated data, but an Enem that requires our student to have a background in our language, and that was true for the 90 questions and for the writing”, said the teacher.

Despite praising the content of the test, the educator said that it is not possible to say “no way” that Enem is free from political interference. She, however, believes that this did not happen in the first exam this year.

This test only confirmed that it was prepared within a context of people who understand education. It was really created by people who are in the field of education and who know what to assess from a candidate

Vera Lucia da Costa Antunes

In a press conference held yesterday, after the application of the test, the minister of Education, Milton Ribeiro, guaranteed that “there was no government interference” in setting up the exam. He said that if there had been interference, “some issues wouldn’t be there.”

‘Brave New Cattle’

One of the issues that caught our attention in yesterday’s race was the one that brought an excerpt of the song “Admirável Gado Novo”, a success in the voice of Zé Ramalho. Netizens attributed the issue to a possible “indirect” to supporters of the Bolsonaro government.

“I don’t think so (there was a provocation with the music). (The test) has several lyrics… nto I don’t think it’s a direct thing to talk against the government, in favor of the government,” he said. Vera Lucia da Costa Nunes.

Still on the content of the test, the educator saw well-prepared texts, with a variety of themes and valuing our language. She assesses that the candidate needed to have a good cultural background to do well on the exam.