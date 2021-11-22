The young man from Paraisópolis who created a system to make deliveries where the Post Office does not enter

by

  • Felipe Souza – @felipe_dess
  • From BBC News Brasil in São Paulo

Giva Pereira (center) alongside Favela Brasil Xpress workers

Photo caption,

Giva Pereira (center) developed Favela Brasil Xpress, which delivers to favelas and areas considered at risk in Brazil

Shopping online is comfortable, practical, agile and became a worldwide craze after the Covid-19 pandemic, when physical stores closed to follow the norms of social distancing. But, in São Paulo, the poorest don’t have that chance.

In the largest and richest city in Latin America, orders do not go up the hills of the favelas or enter areas considered at risk, such as the streets of the Brasilândia, Itaim Paulista and Parelheiros neighborhoods. People interviewed by BBC News Brasil, who live in these regions, said they need to ask for their orders to be delivered to neighboring neighborhoods, considered “safe” by delivery services – such as the Post Office.

Troubled by this situation, 21-year-old Paraisópolis resident Giva Pereira founded Favela Brasil Xpress. This is a network of couriers who live in the favela itself and deliver goods where the Post Office and carriers hired by e-commerce companies do not enter.

The company was created in September 2020, amid the need to make it possible for donations made during the pandemic to reach the homes of residents of the second largest favela in São Paulo.