Theme of the writing of Enem 2021

The theme of the writing of the 2021 edition of Enem (National High School Exam) is “Invisibility and civil registration: guaranteeing access to citizenship in Brazil”. The information was released by the Ministry of Education on its Twitter account.

The theme is the same for both printed and digital Enem and, in both modalities, the text must be handwritten. Therefore, it is mandatory to bring a black ink ballpoint pen made of transparent material.

Participants must produce a text in prose, of the essay-argumentative type, with a proposal for intervention to a problem presented. In the 2020 edition, the theme of the essay was “The stigma associated with mental illnesses in Brazilian society”.

To participate in programs such as Sisu (Unified Selection System), which offers places in public institutions of higher education, and Prouni (University for All Program), which grants scholarships in private institutions, it is necessary not to have scored zero in the redaction. One thousand is the top score.

In addition to writing, participants are now answering questions from the language and human sciences tests, with a total duration of five hours and 30 minutes.

The gates were opened at 12:00 in all test locations (Brasilia time), closing at 13:00. The test runs until 7pm. Next Sunday (28), it’s the turn of biological sciences and mathematics.

Teachers comment on theme: “an excellent discussion”

For Maria Aparecida Custódio, professor at the Objective Writing Laboratory, this is an extremely relevant topic “since in Brazil there are at least 3 million people without a birth certificate”.

“We know that the certificate is essential so that people can obtain other documents of the same importance: the RG, the CPF, the professional card, the SUS register… Documents that enable this person not only to obtain benefits guaranteed by the government federal government, but to exercise their citizenship,” he says.

According to Professor Thiago Braga, who teaches Portuguese at the pH Teaching System, students will have no problems with the topic and should already be prepared to discuss issues like this. “It’s a very important topic within the Enem standard, a topic considered calm for the students”, he says.

“It is an important discussion since many people are not yet able to have civil registration, we talk about digital illiteracy, unemployment, but some people are unable to access their most basic rights because they are not recognized by the State. An excellent discussion for all the youth of Brazil”, he says.

According to professor Sérgio Paganim, pedagogical director of Curso Anglo, the first important issue to be addressed is civil registration. “I think there is a very important dimension here regarding the records of facts of civil life and of individuals such as birth, marriage, divorce and death”, he explains.

“This is a legal act and, therefore, it would be important to link this civil registry to the concept that we live in a society based on a democratic State founded on law. So, it is a legal piece that places individuals legally settled in society”, it says.

Paganim also agrees with Braga that it is possible to work with the problematization of the theme. “We can think, for example, of the socioeconomic marginalization of part of the population that disbelieves in the importance of registration. We can mention the strength that the State must have to promote registration”, he explains.

In the opinion of Maria Catarina Bózio, pedagogical and editorial coordinator at Poliedro Colégio, in previous years, it was possible to see that Enem made a cut about rights, including some minorities. This time, she claims that the evidence sought to generalize this guarantee of rights.