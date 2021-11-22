Theme Writing by Enem was surprising, says CNE president

The first Sunday of Enem 2021 exams was “very peaceful” and the topic of the essay – “Invisibility and civil registration: guaranteeing access to citizenship in Brazil” – “surprising”, evaluates the president of the National Council of Education (CNE) , Maria Helena de Castro, in an interview with CNN this Sunday night (21).

“We had no logistical problems in the application, everything went relatively smoothly. The planning before the race was well done, the companies contracted for the application did everything right, the Inep team that continues to monitor it must have developed a smooth job. Contrary to expectations, I think everything went very well, this is great. It brings peace of mind to the students so that they can prepare for next Sunday, the second stage of the test”, he says.

She counts which points caught her attention. “The theme of the essay I found surprising, because it is complex for the average student who takes the Enem: invisibility and civil registration. We still have three million people without a civil registry in Brazil and there is still a great debate, transgender people often have difficulties in securing a new identity in the civil registry. It is a theme that allows for different approaches”.

The president of the CNE believes that it was not very different from previous years. “I didn’t see the test, but I saw some comments about the issue of Zé Ramalho’s music, ‘Admirável Gado Novo’, which was surprising, and seems to bring up some questions about inequality, racism, gender, inequality of women in the labor market… It is within the traditional parameters of Enem, which has always addressed issues related to inequalities, social issues and contemporary history”.

