Recent relationship? None of that! Thiaguinho and Carol Peixinho have been together since the end of No Limite, but discretion is something the singer does not give up. On the other hand, public appearances in the same place are becoming more frequent and difficult to hide.

The then couple has been in a relationship since the end of the No Limite program, but the account, however, does not seem to close. On one side, there is Carol, with a dream of going up to the altar, and on the other, Thiaguinho, who is determined not to publicly assume anyone. Quite a dilemma!

thiaguinho-e-carol-fish-instagram Thiaguinho and Carol Peixinho are togetherreproduction Carol-Peixinho14 Carol FishyThiago Duran and Waldemir Filetti/Disclosure *EXCLUSIVE* Thiaguinho pays homage to Marília Mendonça ThiaguinhoFelipe Souto Maior / AgNews carol fish Carol was at No LimiteInstagram/Reproduction thiaguinho Thiaguinho is a singerDisclosure thiaguinho instagram He is one of the most important names in the current pagodaReproduction/Instagram André Marques and Carol Peixinho André Marques and Carol Peixinhoreproduction 0

Public appearances in the same place are no longer deceiving. Whether taking selfies with fans, at the same vaccination station, or together at concerts, the rapprochement between the two is already evident. The singer’s likes in her photos are also frequent.

It is worth remembering that after the end of the eight-year marriage between Thiaguinho and Fernanda Souza, neither of the two became publicly involved with anyone, but the friendly relationship continues. Peixinho, on the other hand, had a brief affair with André Marques, with whom he stayed right after No Limite ended, when the presenter ended his relationship with Sofia Starling.