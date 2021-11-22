This alcoholic beverage reduces risk of erectile dysfunction by one fifth. And fa?

sim, drinking moderately reduces the risk of erectile dysfunction in men by about a fifth, compared to individuals who do not consume this type of beverage – reports a new study published in the journal Urologia Internationalis and cited by the British journal The Sun.

Contrary to the general idea that alcohol consumption can lead to impotence or premature ejaculation.

Experts believe that alcoholic beverages, especially beer, increase levels of nitric oxide in the body, which in turn expands blood vessels and improves circulation – crucial for good sexual performance.

The global study looked at data from more than 210,000 men and the impact of alcohol on their erections.

Moderate consumers – up to 14 units per week – had an 18% lower risk of impotence.

Shen Li of Anhui Medical University in China said: “We demonstrated that regular alcohol consumption was significantly associated with a reduced risk of erectile dysfunction.”

