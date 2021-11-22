Through the SUS, the State will carry out 33,000 exams until 2022, see list – Cities

MS Examina Program is part of Caravana da Saúde and will carry out highly complex exams in Mato Grosso do Sul
The MS Examina program, which aims to carry out 55 types of medical examinations through the SUS (Unified Health System), should take place from this month, November to October of next year. In publication this Monday (22), in the Official Gazette of the State, the SES (State Department of Health) changed the duration of the state project.
There will be 33 thousand diagnoses of medium and high complexity, in all, from an investment of R$ 20 million. “The performance of the procedures under this program may occur through occasional assistance and/or joint efforts, from November 2021 to October 2022”.
The initial resolution, number 56, was published at the end of August and stipulated that they would be held between September and December of this year. Check out the list of procedures:
- Cervical spine computed tomography with or without contrast
- Lumbosacral spine computed tomography with or without contrast
- Thoracic spine computed tomography with or without contrast
- Computed tomography of the face / sinuses / joints
- Temporomandibular
- CT scan of the neck
- Computed tomography of the skull
- Computed Tommyelography
- Computed tomography of upper limb joints
- Computed tomography of appendicular segments – (arm, forearm, hand, thigh, leg, foot).
- Chest computed tomography
- Computed tomography of the upper abdomen
- Computed tomography of lower limb joints
- Computed tomography of the pelvis / pelvis / lower abdomen
- brain angioresonance
- Temporomandibular joint magnetic resonance (bilateral)
- Cervical spine/neck MRI
- Lumbosacral spine magnetic resonance
- Thoracic spine magnetic resonance
- Skull MRI
- Saddle turcica magnetic resonance
- Magnetic resonance imaging of heart / aorta w/ cine
- Magnetic resonance imaging of the upper limb (unilateral)
- Chest MRI
- MRI of the upper abdomen
- MRI of the pelvis / pelvis / lower abdomen
- Magnetic resonance imaging of the lower limb (unilateral)
- Bile duct magnetic resonance/cholangioresonance
- Myocardial scintigraphy for perfusion assessment in a situation of
- Parathyroid scintigraphy
- Thyroid scintigraphy with or without uptake
- Scintigraphy for whole body research
- Renal scintigraphy/renogram (qualitative and/or quantitative)
- Dynamic renal study with or without diuretic
- Scintigraphy of joints and/or extremities and/or bone scintigraphy of bones with or without blood flow (whole body)
- Bronchoscopy (bronchoscopy)
- Laryngoscopy
- Electrocardiogram
- Transthoracic echocardiography
- Color Doppler ultrasound of vessels
- Duo-energetic bone densitometry
- Spine (lumbar vertebrae and/or femur)
- Upper abdomen ultrasound
- Full Abdomen Ultrasound
- Urinary tract ultrasound
- Joint ultrasound
- Scrotal pouch ultrasonography
- Abdominal prostate ultrasound
- Prostate ultrasound (transrectal)
- Thyroid ultrasound
- Awake electroencephalography with or without photostimulus
- Electroencephalogram in induced sleep with or without medication (EEG)
- Awake and spontaneous sleep electroencephalogram w/ or without photo stimulus (EEG)
- Quantitative electroencephalogram with mapping (EEG)
Program – MS Examina is one of the government solutions for “resumption and expansion of access to procedures for diagnostic purposes within the scope of the SUS”. The program is part, together with MS Opera, of Caravana da Saúde, which exists since March 2015 in Mato Grosso do Sul.
The SES also considers the covid-19 pandemic, which reduced elective medical exams, these that have accumulated in public hospitals. “Considering the reduction in exams and the consequent increase in the waiting list since the beginning of the pandemic caused by the coronavirus, according to data extracted from the Datasus system”.
It is noteworthy that the resolution stipulated that municipal health departments and hospitals linked to the SUS had to join the program, through proposals, until the beginning of September, considering the availability of resources, health professionals and other supplies.
The complete list of proposing establishments has already been published by the folder and can be checked through this link.