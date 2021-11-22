Through the SUS, the State will carry out 33,000 exams until 2022, see list – Cities

MS Examina Program is part of Caravana da Saúde and will carry out highly complex exams in Mato Grosso do Sul

Tomography room at Hospital do Câncer, in Campo Grande. (Photo: Archive/Campo Grande News)

The MS Examina program, which aims to carry out 55 types of medical examinations through the SUS (Unified Health System), should take place from this month, November to October of next year. In publication this Monday (22), in the Official Gazette of the State, the SES (State Department of Health) changed the duration of the state project.

There will be 33 thousand diagnoses of medium and high complexity, in all, from an investment of R$ 20 million. “The performance of the procedures under this program may occur through occasional assistance and/or joint efforts, from November 2021 to October 2022”.

The initial resolution, number 56, was published at the end of August and stipulated that they would be held between September and December of this year. Check out the list of procedures:

Cervical spine computed tomography with or without contrast

Lumbosacral spine computed tomography with or without contrast

Thoracic spine computed tomography with or without contrast

Computed tomography of the face / sinuses / joints

Temporomandibular

CT scan of the neck

Computed tomography of the skull

Computed Tommyelography

Computed tomography of upper limb joints

Computed tomography of appendicular segments – (arm, forearm, hand, thigh, leg, foot).

Chest computed tomography

Computed tomography of the upper abdomen

Computed tomography of lower limb joints

Computed tomography of the pelvis / pelvis / lower abdomen

brain angioresonance

Temporomandibular joint magnetic resonance (bilateral)

Cervical spine/neck MRI

Lumbosacral spine magnetic resonance

Thoracic spine magnetic resonance

Skull MRI

Saddle turcica magnetic resonance

Magnetic resonance imaging of heart / aorta w/ cine

Magnetic resonance imaging of the upper limb (unilateral)

Chest MRI

MRI of the upper abdomen

MRI of the pelvis / pelvis / lower abdomen

Magnetic resonance imaging of the lower limb (unilateral)

Bile duct magnetic resonance/cholangioresonance

Myocardial scintigraphy for perfusion assessment in a situation of

Parathyroid scintigraphy

Thyroid scintigraphy with or without uptake

Scintigraphy for whole body research

Renal scintigraphy/renogram (qualitative and/or quantitative)

Dynamic renal study with or without diuretic

Scintigraphy of joints and/or extremities and/or bone scintigraphy of bones with or without blood flow (whole body)

Bronchoscopy (bronchoscopy)

Laryngoscopy

Electrocardiogram

Transthoracic echocardiography

Color Doppler ultrasound of vessels

Duo-energetic bone densitometry

Spine (lumbar vertebrae and/or femur)

Upper abdomen ultrasound

Full Abdomen Ultrasound

Urinary tract ultrasound

Joint ultrasound

Scrotal pouch ultrasonography

Abdominal prostate ultrasound

Prostate ultrasound (transrectal)

Thyroid ultrasound

Awake electroencephalography with or without photostimulus

Electroencephalogram in induced sleep with or without medication (EEG)

Awake and spontaneous sleep electroencephalogram w/ or without photo stimulus (EEG)

Quantitative electroencephalogram with mapping (EEG)

Program – MS Examina is one of the government solutions for “resumption and expansion of access to procedures for diagnostic purposes within the scope of the SUS”. The program is part, together with MS Opera, of Caravana da Saúde, which exists since March 2015 in Mato Grosso do Sul.

The SES also considers the covid-19 pandemic, which reduced elective medical exams, these that have accumulated in public hospitals. “Considering the reduction in exams and the consequent increase in the waiting list since the beginning of the pandemic caused by the coronavirus, according to data extracted from the Datasus system”.

It is noteworthy that the resolution stipulated that municipal health departments and hospitals linked to the SUS had to join the program, through proposals, until the beginning of September, considering the availability of resources, health professionals and other supplies.

The complete list of proposing establishments has already been published by the folder and can be checked through this link.