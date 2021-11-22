TIM can be sold to an American company; know which

TIM Brasil’s parent company Telecom Italia received a billion dollar bid from private equity firm KKR (Kohlberg Kravis Roberts). The American fund offered $12.2 billion to buy the Italian company. The proposal was sent to the president, Salvatore Rossi, who called an urgent meeting with the shareholders.

According to a statement from Telecom Italia, the proposal is “non-binding and indicative”. The initial cash offer is 50.5 euro cents per share, which represents a 46% premium for the closing of the tele shares on Friday (19).

KKR’s proposal is still contingent on a confirmation audit of about four weeks, as well as government approval, which has the so-called “Golden Power” on the Italian company. “Golden Power” is a mechanism that allows the veto of sales, merger or control of companies.

Telecom Italia faces one of the most competitive markets in the world. In addition to the government, the French company Vivendi, one of the main shareholders of the company with 23.75% of the control, could put difficulties in the transaction, as the movement by the KKR could put Vivendi’s control in question.

“A potential takeover bid for Telecom Italia by KKR may have an insurmountable hurdle, which Vivendi would likely resist, given that its 24% stake in the company was acquired at an average cost of 1.03 euros,” says Erhan Gurses, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst.

Over the past five years, Telecom Italia shares have fallen by about 50%, according to Bloomberg. At the end of September, telecom had a net debt of more than 22 billion euros. KKR already has a share (37.5%) in FiberCo, the fiber unit of the Italian company, where it bought for 1.8 billion euros.