Top hat FC 2021: with chaotic table, round #35 will have only four valid games for fantasy | cartola FC

Attention, card holders! Only four games, between Tuesday and Thursday, will be valid for round #35 of Cartola FC. Due to the chaotic moment of the Brazilian Championship table, with many late matches, only Palmeiras x Atlético-MG, on Tuesday (23); Fluminense x Internacional, on Wednesday (24); and Santos x Fortaleza and Ceará x Corinthians, both on Thursday (25), will count points for the fantasy game. With that, the Cartola market will close on Tuesday, at 9 pm, 30 minutes before Palmeiras x Atlético-MG.