Top hat FC 2021: with chaotic table, round #35 will have only four valid games for fantasy | cartola FC

Attention, card holders! Only four games, between Tuesday and Thursday, will be valid for round #35 of Cartola FC. Due to the chaotic moment of the Brazilian Championship table, with many late matches, only Palmeiras x Atlético-MG, on Tuesday (23); Fluminense x Internacional, on Wednesday (24); and Santos x Fortaleza and Ceará x Corinthians, both on Thursday (25), will count points for the fantasy game. With that, the Cartola market will close on Tuesday, at 9 pm, 30 minutes before Palmeiras x Atlético-MG.
It’s worth staying tuned, as some late games will be played during the week and can confuse cardmakers, but not for fantasy. Are they:
- Atlético-GO x Juventude, from round #30 (to be held on Tuesday at 7pm)
- Grêmio x Flamengo, from round #2 (to be held on Tuesday at 9 pm)
- São Paulo x Athletico-PR, round #34 (to be held on Wednesday at 9:30 pm)
The week also has two matches on Friday (26). For round #36 of Brasileirão, Bahia and Grêmio face off at 19:00 and Chapecoense and Atlético-GO meet at 21:30. The two games will also not count points for Cartola FC.
Palmeiras x Galo will be valid for Cartola FC — Photo: Staff Images/Conmebol
Check the valid games for round #35:
TUESDAY, 11/23
9:30 pm – Palmeiras x Atlético-MG
WEDNESDAY, 11/24
9:30 pm – Fluminense x International
THURSDAY, 11/25
19h – Santos x Fortaleza
20h – Ceará x Corinthians