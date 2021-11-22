Tottenham turns and beats Leeds in Conte and Bielsa’s first career match

Spurs beat Leeds United by 2-1, at home, in a match valid for the 12th round of the Premier League

tottenham and United Leeds faced each other this Sunday (21) in London, for the 12th round of the Premier League. better for the Spurs, who won 2-1, goals from Hojbjerg and Reguilón. Daniel James made for visitors.

The two teams came from a tie. Tottenham had tied 0-0 with the Everton, while Leeds was equal 1-1 with the Leicester City, at home.

The match also marked the first encounter in the careers of two iconic coaches. On the side of Londoners, Antonio Conte wanted to put Tottenham back in the fight for European competitions. From the other, Marcelo Bielsa I wanted to get Leeds out of the relegation zone.

And the first half was better for ‘El Loco‘. As much as the two teams could not create great chances, in what they had, Leeds opened the scoring with Daniel James.

But, in the final stage, the conversation in the Italian coach’s locker room made the Tottenham players wake up. In the 12th minute, the tie came with Hojbjerg in assist of Lucas Moura.

The turn came at 22. After a free kick Dier on the crossbar, Reguilón took advantage of the rebound and placed the Spurs ahead.

Championship status

With the result, Tottenham will 19 stitches, stay in 7th and back to the fight for a place in European competitions.

Leeds is in 17th, with 11 points, on the edge of the relegation zone.

Lucas Moura is doing well

The Brazilian is gaining points with Antonio Conte. Starting in the match, he was one of the big names in the excellent second half that led to Tottenham’s comeback.

It was from the attacker’s feet that the assistance came to the equalizer, scored by Hojbjerg.

Tottenham players celebrating Premier League goal Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

upcoming games

Tottenham returns to the field next Thursday (25) for the Conference League and will face Mura, away from home, for the 5th round, at 17h. The match will be broadcast by ESPN on Star+.

Leeds will only return to the field next weekend. On Saturday (27), he faces the brighton, away from home, at 1:30 pm, in departure with broadcast by ESPN on Star+.





Datasheet

Tottenham 2 x 1 Leeds United

GOALS: Totemham: Hojbjerg and Reguillon; United Leeds: Daniel James

TOTTENHAM: Lloris; Tanganga (Sánchez), Dier and Davies; Hojbjerg, Winks, Emerson and Reguilón (Sessegnon); Lucas Moura, Son and Harry Kane. Technician: Antonio Conte

LEEDS UNITED: Mslier; Llorente, Phillips, Cooper and Struijk; Forshaw (Roberts), Dallas, James, Klich (Firpo) Harrison; Gelhardt (McKinstry). Technician: Marcelo Bielsa