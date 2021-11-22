trajectory to become CEO of Owl 24h

At age 7, Daniela Lacerda set up a stall in front of her house in Feira de Santana (BA) to sell sweets and toys; at 19, he sold semi-jewels in college and had a clothing store. She started helping her boyfriend in his liquor store, turned the business into retail and then supermarket. Today, she is CEO of the Corujão 24h network. Billing was R$ 285 million in 2020.

“Making the company stand out among these retail sharks in such a short time, operating in the interior of Bahia, under the management of a woman, really makes me feel proud of my trajectory”, declared Daniela, 30.

The network currently has seven supermarkets in the city.

Exchanged gifts for products to resell

She says that her father, Anselmo Oliveira de Almeida, always took his children [ela e o irmão] to a popular trade fair in the city to choose gifts for Children’s Day.

“In 2003, I asked him to buy sweets, toys and stickers for me, instead of gifts. I would set up a stall in front of my house on weekends. With the money from sales, I would buy more products and, in three months, I earned nearly R$1,000,” he said.

Daniela says that her father, who was a self-employed salesperson, did not want her to be a merchant. “Like every merchant, in the ups and downs, he was terrified that I would follow the same path, which was arduous and didn’t give the family financial security. All he wanted most at the time was for me to go to college, get a degree and go on with life as a civil servant,” he declared.

He sold accessories at college and had a clothing store

In her first year of law school, in 2010, Daniela began reselling women’s accessories and semi-jewels to students and professors. He invested R$500 in the purchase of the pieces and, in six months, he made a profit of R$2,000.

There I understood that I had a natural talent for entrepreneurship.

Daniela Lacerda, CEO of Corujão 24h

In the same year, her father built a commercial point in front of the house, and she rented the space to set up a women’s clothing store. I imported dresses, bought them on the Aliexpress website, and resold them in the store and via Instagram.

“With the dollar down at the time, I would buy, for example, a dress for R$50 and sell it for R$1,000,” said she, who invested R$15,000 in the business. In one year, the return was R$100 thousand. Stayed with the store for four years.

Transformed beverage wholesale into retail

Boyfriend Victor Leonardo (now husband) saw her commercial streak and called Daniela into the business (a beverage wholesaler called Corujão 24h), proposing that she set up retail.

“The beginning of Owl was marked only with the sale of drinks, but over time we began to observe the search of customers for other products. Everything that accompanied the cold beer was sought after: meat for the barbecue, skewers, disposables,” he said . In 2015, Daniela expanded the product portfolio.

24-hour Owl becomes a supermarket in 2018

In the third year of retailing drinks, the couple received a proposal from the client Mário Trindade (who became a partner) to transform the business into a supermarket.

“It was a good opportunity. In food, profit margins are more positive [de 25% a 30%] that the drinks [de 5% a 10%]. I saw more chances of profit there,” he said.

The first supermarket was opened in 2018, with an initial investment of R$ 500 thousand. In 2020, the Corujão 24h network had revenues of R$ 285 million. Profit was not disclosed.

In addition to Daniela and her husband, they are also partners in the Mário Trindade and Vinícius Rocha business. In 2022, the chain should open its first franchise: in Salvador.

Company must focus on the public and bring innovations

For Isailton Reis, regional manager of Sebrae in Feira de Santana, entrepreneur Daniela Lacerda “was not afraid to take risks” with the various businesses (even informal ones) that she had.

Reis said that she knew how to make a good assessment of the market by opening the supermarket Corujão 24h in the city. “Feira de Santana is very commercial, with a very large junction of distribution warehouses for companies. Daniela knew how to take advantage of this proximity to suppliers to create her business.”

The manager says, however, that the company must be careful to monitor and manage the way it has been growing in the market.

“The main differential of the chain was the focus on the sale of drinks and barbecue snacks, which leveraged the company. Now, it needs to monitor its growth, keeping its focus on the target audience and seeking market innovations and ways to differentiate itself from the competition of the large retail groups already installed in the city,” he said.

