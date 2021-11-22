Trial by Fire Veiled, Dayane Detonates Dynho in The Farm 13: ‘Disappointment’ · TV News

Dayane Mello rebelled with Dynho Alves after being vetoed from the Fire Trial by him in A Fazenda 13. The model claimed that the dancer did it under the influence of Arcrebiano de Araújo and decided to exclude him from her group. “Only disappointment,” he said.

“I’m not going to believe in him anymore at this point in the championship. I’m not going to make a pact with anyone. The only person right now who’s playing with me is you. The rest I can expect of everything,” she said, in a conversation with MC Gui.

“This is Bil’s influence, you know, right?”, she accused, remembering the justifications that MC Mirella’s ex-husband gave to veto her from the dispute over the lamp. “He did it in everyone’s mind,” he assured. “I can’t stand to talk about the game anymore,” grumbled the funkeiro.

“I think both of us will [para a roça] and two of them. I’ll put Dynho as theirs now, because after today…”, guessed the former Big Brother Italia contestant. “He’s a silly cockroach,” fired the MC. “Always has been,” agreed Dayane.

Check it out below:

The girl overestimates Bil, right? A fissure… She thinks he plans everything like she does. The girl doesn’t take the name Arcrebiano Araújo out of her mouth. And for her Dynho is no longer part of her group kkkkkkkkkk #The farm pic.twitter.com/gd6ew4qiya — DANTAS (@Dantinhas) November 22, 2021

Modelo says that DesquitaDynho vetoed her from the Trial of Fire because of Bil’s influence (the fissure). Mc20% claims that SeparaDynho is a dizzy cockroach #The farmpic.twitter.com/DfzE7rhPy3 — DANTAS (@Dantinhas) November 22, 2021

