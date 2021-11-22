TV reveals Zidane’s plans, and Manchester United already has a club legend ‘No’: ‘Committed’

Manchester United, looking for a new coach, appear to be struggling to find a replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

O Manchester United follows in search of a new trainer. Last weekend, after the 4-1 rout to Watford and the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the English club returns to the market with an eye on a strong name for the reserve bank.

The English press publishes some names that would be the main candidates for the Norwegian position. No club since leaving the Real Madrid, Zinedine Zidane is singled out by many as the ‘plan A’ from the Red Devils football direction.

However, according to information from the television channel BBC this Monday, the idea of ​​moving to Manchester United does not seem to have excited the Frenchman, who would have other plans for the coming months. European media reports that the former Real Madrid would be waiting to take over the French national team after the 2022 World Cup in Didier Deschamps’ vacancy.

A few weeks ago, since the first rumors about a departure of Solskjaer, the French press reported that Zidane did not look favorably on going to the Premier League. In addition to the star, another big name, but with a great history at Manchester United, seems to have closed its doors even before being sought out.

Asked by Sky Sports television channel about a possible trip to the Red Devils, Wayne Rooney, United idol and currently coach of Derby County, England’s second division team, made it clear that he is not thinking of leaving the command of his team and that he is ‘committed’ to work.

“I’m committed to this club until someone tells me otherwise. I’m the Derby County coach, I keep working hard to get the best results on the field for this team, I’m committed to this club. First of all, it’s always sad when a coach loses his job, especially a former teammate. Sorry for Ole, I think the club has made a decision about his future, so it’s a sad day,” concluded Rooney.

In addition to the names mentioned, the international press reflects on other professionals who are approached and could go to Old Trafford in the near future. Mauricio Pochettino, who did a great job at Tottenham and is currently at Paris Saint-Germain, could be the next option for the English in the coming weeks.