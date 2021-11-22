Two-time Series B champion, Botafogo seeks a formula to stabilize in the elite

O Botafogo had already gone up. He is now two-time champion of Serie B, that bittersweet title, that divides the fans’ heart: while the second cup came with the mark of a great start in return, rescuing a harmony between team and fans – with the right to expect 40 thousand fans in the cup party , sunday, on Nilton Santos — the alvinegro wishes never to celebrate it again.

The celebration, in the case of Alvinegros, should even be extended, from yesterday, after the victory over the Brazil-RS by 1 to 0, goal of Diego Gonçalves (the team benefited from the defeat of the Coritiba to CSA), until next Sunday, when he will face the Guarani at Nilton Santos, in the game in which he will lift the cup. But even so, it will always be interspersed with the question: how not to fall again and avoid the need to campaign for the tri?

The yo-yo team phenomenon is recurrent in Brazilian football. THE Chapecoense, who fell second to last in 2019, was the Serie B champion in 2020 with a great campaign. This year, it is mathematically relegated to the second division since the 31st round. Coritiba, which rises this year with Botafogo, has not managed to secure a steady following in the elite since 2017.

hard start

The first year is always the hardest. The club needs to walk on the razor’s edge, between the need to strengthen football and also respect its budget, which is still lower than that of teams that have been in the upper division for longer.

The discomfort starts with looking inside: recognizing that a Series B-winning cast probably can’t handle a Series A with much more qualified opponents, technically and even physically. Botafogo will have to go through this tough restructuring process, struggling to keep the most valued, with competition from stronger clubs — a case of Navarre, embezzlement almost certain in 2022 — and dismissing those who hit the performance ceiling.

— It is necessary to quickly understand the size, grandeur and level of dispute of Serie A. It is a very different competition, from the quality of the pitches to the level of the opponents, passing through refereeing. There are many variables and the club must be surrounded by professionals who know the competition well – he said Marcelo Paz, president of the strength.

The leader speaks with knowledge of the facts. The team moved up to Serie A for the last time in the year of its centenary, in 2018, with the title of Serie B. In 2019, it had a good campaign in the elite, finishing in ninth place. Last year, he held onto the first division with 16th place, and it was just two years in the elite that he needed to breathe better. This year, it is fifth place, with the vacancy at Libertadores, the first in its history, very well underway. For the joy of Peace:

“At first, you’ll fight more at the bottom of the table. That’s why it’s necessary to build a cast with this profile, within a difficult economic reality, because you don’t have as much revenue as those already in Serie A. There is a risk of hiring: to bring in more qualified players, they want contracts for two years or more. And whoever is managing it is in doubt about giving a longer contract to this player, aware of the risk of falling again and getting the very high account that he cannot pay.

start behind

The disadvantage of those who move up from the second to the first division is not limited to the financial aspect. Planning is more difficult to execute. At least half of the Serie A teams are already aware, halfway through the season, that they will remain in the elite next year and can work towards that reality. Botafogo, as well as the other three that go up this year, will be leaving behind, as it is only possible to confirm its destiny at the end of Serie B.

— Many teams from Serie A, in August, are already mapping the market, triggering players. Botafogo may even have something in mind, but it is impossible to make agreements, sign pre-contracts, without having a definition of something so important – he stressed René Simões, coach of alvinegro in part of the campaign for the first title of Série B, in 2015.