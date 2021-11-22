‘Um Lugar ao Sol’: Lara sees Christian roll over in his car

According the flux already told, the truth will come out and soon it will be discovered that Christian is alive. And in the next chapters of “Um Lugar ao Sol”, Lara (Andréia Horta) will see her ex-boyfriend, who she believes is dead.

After a fight with Barbara (Alinne Moraes), Renato’s twin gets drunk and decides to look for Lara. Even drunk, he will take his car and head towards Pouso Feliz.

Upon arriving in town, Chris will receive a call from the woman, apologizing. He will get distracted on the road and suddenly see another vehicle coming his way.

When Chrisrtian tries to dodge, he will end up flipping. Lara will be with Mateus (Danton Mello) in his car and will see everything.

“Oh my God, Matthew, stop the car!” she asks.

Renato’s overturned vehicle will roll down a ravine. Lara will get out of the car and go there: “For God’s sake, Lara, it’s dangerous,” will say Matthew, who catches up with her.

“There’s someone in the car!” she says.

“It’s no use going down, without anything, without equipment. I’ll call the fire department…”, he counters.

Help will arrive quickly, and Matthew will tell Lara they can leave.

“I wanted to know if the person is ok”, highlights the cook.

“Lara, we helped as we could. The paramedics will remove the driver”.

“What if they need anything, or…” she says, being interrupted by Matthew.

“The more turmoil around, the worse. Let’s go”, orders the man.

Lara will accept Matthew’s suggestion, but will remain distressed for not knowing what happened to the driver. Firefighters will be able to remove Christian from the car just before the vehicle explodes.

