‘Um Lugar ao Sol’: Rebeca catches Tulio with Ruth | come around

22 nov Monday

Lara agrees to marry Matthew. Noca confides in Dalva that he’s worried about her granddaughter. Ruth and Túlio celebrate Christian/Renato’s negotiation in the sale of the Brás de Pina market. Ruth gets the address of the restaurant where Túlio is going to have dinner with Rebeca, Ilana and Breno. Rebeca catches Tulio and Ruth arguing. Breno asks Ilana about the couple’s project to have children. Mateus proposes to Lara that they both put the past aside and start a new life. Manoel’s son attacks Christian/Renato, accusing the boy of not having fulfilled his promise to his father. Ravi tells Christian/Renato that Romero is between life and death. Christian/Renato goes to the shelter in Goiânia, where he is received by Avany.

