‘Um Lugar ao Sol’: Rebeca catches Tulio with Ruth | come around

Tulio manages to escape the act
Before proceeding, you need to know that Tullius is Ruth’s lover.
Rebeca asks Tulio and Ruth for explanations in ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ — Photo: Globo
📋Tulio will cancel an appointment with Ruth for dinner with Rebeca. The engineer will set up a chance meeting to make her lover jealous.
📋When he sees the co-worker accompanied, he will be annoyed and will follow her to the bathroom:
“Can you explain to me what’s going on? Who is this guy?”
📋It is the starting point of a discussion.
Tulio wraps Rebeca in ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ — Photo: Globo
🔥 It is at that moment that Rebeca will appear and Tulio will be in shock.
“Sorry, but… Can someone explain to me what’s going on?”, the ex-model will ask.
🔥 Baffled, the entrepreneur will introduce his mistress as his co-worker and lie saying that the pair was discussing an emergency in the company’s work.
“You want to convince me then that you were talking about work?”, Rebeca retorts.
Will he make it?
22 nov
Monday
Lara agrees to marry Matthew. Noca confides in Dalva that he’s worried about her granddaughter. Ruth and Túlio celebrate Christian/Renato’s negotiation in the sale of the Brás de Pina market. Ruth gets the address of the restaurant where Túlio is going to have dinner with Rebeca, Ilana and Breno. Rebeca catches Tulio and Ruth arguing. Breno asks Ilana about the couple’s project to have children. Mateus proposes to Lara that they both put the past aside and start a new life. Manoel’s son attacks Christian/Renato, accusing the boy of not having fulfilled his promise to his father. Ravi tells Christian/Renato that Romero is between life and death. Christian/Renato goes to the shelter in Goiânia, where he is received by Avany.
