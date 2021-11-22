Unemployment in Brazil is the 4th highest among the 44 richest countries in the world – 11/22/2021

The unemployment rate in Brazil is the fourth highest among a list of the 44 main economies in the world, according to a study carried out by the risk rating agency Austin Rating.

The survey reveals that unemployment in Brazil is more than twice the world average. The rate of Brazilians out of work is still the highest in the group of the 20 largest economies on the planet.

The unemployment rate in Brazil was 13.2% in the quarter ended in August. This represents 13.7 million workers, according to the most recent data from the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics).

See below for Austin Rating’s list of unemployment rate across countries.

August unemployment ranking

Costa Rica: 15.2% Spain: 14.6% Greece: 13.8% Brazil: 13.2% Colombia: 12.7% Turkey: 12.1% Italy: 9.3% Sweden: 8.8% India: 8.3% Chile: 8.2% France: 8% Eurozone: 7.5% Finland: 7.2% Lithuania: 7.2% Canada: 7.1% Latvia: 7.1% Slovakia: 6.5% Ireland: 6.5% Belgium: 6.4% Portugal: 6.3% Indonesia: 6.3% Estonia: 6.0% / Austria: 5.9% Luxembourg: 5.5% Iceland: 5.4% United States: 5.2% China: 5.1% Israel: 5.0% Australia: 4.5% Denmark: 4.5% UK: 4.5% Russia: 4.4% Hungary: 4.1% Mexico: 4.1% Norway: 4.0% Slovenia: 3.9% Germany: 3.4% Poland: 3.4% Netherlands: 3.2% South Korea: 2.8% Japan: 2.8% Czech Republic: 2.8% Switzerland: 2.7% Singapore: 2.6%

Austin Ratings also prepared the ranking for September, but some countries have not yet released the rate for the month, including Brazil. Look:

Costa Rica: Not disclosed Spain: 14.8% Greece: 13.3% Brazil: no disclosed Colombia: 12.7% Turkey: 11.5% Italy: 9.2% Sweden: 8.8% India: 6.9% Chile: 8.4% France: 7.7% Eurozone: 7.4% Finland: 7.7% Lithuania: 6.7% Canada: 6.9% Latvia: 6.8% Slovakia: 6.3% Ireland: 6.4% Belgium: 6.3% Portugal: 6.4% Indonesia: 6.5% Estonia: 5.9% Austria: 5.2% Luxembourg: 5.4% Iceland: 5.3% United States: 4.8% China: 4.9% Israel: 5.2% Australia: 4.6% Denmark: 4.6% UK: 4.3% Russia: 4.3% Hungary: 3.6% Mexico: 3.9% Norway: Not disclosed Slovenia: 3.9% Germany: 3.4% Poland: 3.4% Netherlands: 3.1% Korea South: 3% Japan: 2.8% Czech Republic: 2.6% Switzerland: 2.6% Singapore: Not disclosed

According to the chief economist at Austin Rating, Alex Agostini, unemployment in Brazil is higher because the country comes from many years of low growth, and the Brazilian economy has historical structural problems, such as tax burden and low productivity, factors that have recently worsened by the rise in inflation and by interest rates that rose again.

According to the IMF (International Monetary Fund), Brazil will close this year with an unemployment rate of 13.8%, highlights Agostini. This places the Brazilian economy in the 14th worst job market position in the world.

But the Austin Rating economist points out that the situation in Brazil should get worse if the country slows down its GDP next year, or even enters into recession, as some banks already predict.