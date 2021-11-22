Unimed announces expansion in Sorocaba

Unimed Sorocaba announced investments of R$ 5 million for the installation of a new cooperative unit, in the South Ala at Shopping Iguatemi Esplanada. The announcement of Unimed Sorocaba’s expansion plan took place during a press conference, which was held on November 10, at the Coco Bambu restaurant, on the Iguatemi Esplanada. Scheduled to open between the end of March and beginning of April 2022, Unimed Sorocaba’s Iguatemi Unit will have 10 collection rooms for laboratory tests, a vaccine clinic for adults and children and three ultrasound rooms, with service and imaging equipment more suited to the maternal-infant segment. In addition, it will also have the Commercial area, which will be responsible for sales and after-sales services for health plans. “Unimed Sorocaba’s partnership with Iguatemi Esplanada will provide more comfort and quality of care to patients. They are two brands of excellence, committed to exceeding the expectations of their customers”, highlights the chairman of the Board of Directors of Unimed Sorocaba, Gustavo Ribeiro Neves. Afterwards, the event included a lunch at the Coco Bambu restaurant.