Unimed FESP opens call for second startup acceleration cycle

Aiming to innovate, optimize processes and bring more quality to the products and services offered by the cooperative, the Unimed Fesp, Federation of Unimeds of the State of São Paulo, which covers 70 Unique Unimeds (which operate at the municipal level) and six Intrafederative Unimeds (which operate at the regional level), through the Vitall innovation hub and in partnership with League Ventures, an open innovation platform that connects companies and startups in order to leverage interactions and generate new business, it opens the call for its second acceleration cycle.

The objective of this work is to find solutions that can leverage the results of Unimed Fesp and the São Paulo Unimed System, through technologies developed by startups, with proposals that suit the needs of medical cooperatives in the state of São Paulo in different fields of activity, such as health, management, administration, relationship and other areas in which innovative tools can be applied.

“Innovation is one of the pillars of Fesp’s strategic planning. In this sense, we are always looking for partnerships that can bring solutions aimed at improving the Federation’s processes and management”, says the director of Human and Institutional Development at Fesp, Arnaldo Passafini Neto.

The program, which will last for four months, aims to provide selected entrepreneurs with a favorable environment for the development of new ideas, in addition to exclusive access to the Unimeds executive network. In addition, the chosen startups will be monitored by the Liga Ventures team and will be able to enjoy intense networking with professionals in the area, exchange of experiences, access to growth strategies, business generation and exposure to the market.

“This is the second cycle in which we work alongside Unimed Fesp, providing a favorable environment for connecting and generating business with startups that, without doubt, will come to add to the already positive results that the company has achieved. Health is one of the segments that stands out for the number of solutions that were developed in the last year and, acting strategically, we are sure that we will be able to bring together the digital transformation that the entire chain needs, further fostering a sector that it is in full development”, comments Rogério Tamassia, co-founder of Liga Ventures.

Those interested in participating in the program will be able to enroll from November 16 on the link: conexaovitall.liga.ventures.