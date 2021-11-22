United’s top priority, Pochettino is frustrated with PSG’s backroom and could leave Paris for Manchester

Mauricio Pochettino is Manchester United’s top target following the resignation of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and is unhappy with Paris Saint-Germain’s backroom

O Manchester United he didn’t take the first opportunity to sign Mauricio Pochettino, but he may not miss the second after the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

This will require ambition and willingness to pay whatever it takes to get it, but sources have revealed to ESPN that the technician of Paris Saint-Germain he can be seduced by the prospect of being the man who will finally lead the Old Trafford team to success again.

Despite extending his contract at Parque dos Príncipes until 2023 precisely because of an attempt by tottenham After rehiring the coach, sources said Pochettino has not fully adapted to PSG since joining the club, and the position at United would make him consider a return to the club. Premier League.

The Argentine also has admirers among the managers of the Manchester City who, always on the lookout for a possible need to replace Pep Guardiola, see Pochettino as a possible successor to the Spaniard, whose contract expires at the end of the 2022/23 season.

O Real Madrid he is also a longtime courtier. However, the only elite club with a spot at the moment is Manchester United.

United have history, financial power, and despite years of failure following the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013, they still remain a highly supported team in the world’s best-known league.

Manchester United is a football superpower and, according to sources, a club that has long intrigued Pochettino, who believes the Red Devils have a roster of talented players who can become successful.

Mauricio Pochettino at Paris Saint-Germain match Lukas Schulze – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

In the short term, the 49-year-old will travel to Manchester this week to lead Paris Saint-Germain against City in Group A. Champions League, at Etihad Stadium.

The French club leads the French Championship with an 11-point advantage over second-placed Nice and well positioned to qualify for the Champions knockout phase. Except for a string of disastrous results, Pochettino will win his first national title this season to join the French Cup, who won after replacing Thomas Tuchel as coach midway through last season.

While the image seems optimistic at Paris Saint-Germain, sources said Pochettino is increasingly frustrated with politics at the club, both on and off the field, and that there is a constant sense of unease surrounding his security in office. .

Attempts to impose discipline on the squad proved to be a challenge and were not helped by the PSG board in relation to the culture of the aces. Kylian Mbappé’s imminent departure for Real Madrid will leave the club with an offensive lineup consisting of Neymar, Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria and the unpredictable Mauro Icardi.

Pochettino’s personal situation is another issue United could use to their advantage. Eleven months after taking charge of PSG, the Argentine continues to live in a luxury hotel in Paris, while his wife remains at the couple’s home in North London. But are Manchester willing to try to get the coach out of his contract with the Parisians and pay whatever compensation the French club demands?

When United fired Jose Mourinho in December 2018, sources told ESPN that Pochettino was the first choice for Executive Vice President Ed Woodward. At the time, the Argentine commanded Tottenham. Manchester then made a temporary deal with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in hopes of negotiating a deal with their London rivals.

The incredible start of the interim, which won ten of its first 11 games, led to a change of plans, with the Norwegian being permanently raised to the position. United abandoned the search for Pochettino, and when he was fired by Tottenham, they moved on.

However, the Argentinian’s reputation for team building, trusting young players, producing exciting football and working harmoniously within the club has long attracted United’s owners, the Glazer family, and sources say Pochettino remains the favorite candidate in the club. Old Trafford corridors.

Brendan Rodgers, from Leicester, is also well regarded and potentially easier to hire, but Pochettino is not as out of reach as it may seem. The ball is now in United’s hands.