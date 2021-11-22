Vaccine against dengue developed by Butantan enters the final stretch of the clinical study; understand

The Butantan Institute released last Friday (19) new information on the development of the vaccine against dengue, which has been studied by the research center since 2009, when scientists began the search for an immunizing agent capable of protecting against cases of arboviruses transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito. As shown by the epidemiological bulletin for the year 2020, in twelve months Brazil registered a total of 979,764 probable cases of dengue in the country, and it was identified that the Midwest region had the highest incidence of infections, with a total of 1,200 cases/100 thousand inhabitants, numbers that alert to the situation of the disease in several states.





According to the institute, the immunizing agent uses the attenuated virus technique — which consists of using the weakened pathogen that is not capable of causing the disease — to stimulate the individual’s immune system to produce antibodies and ensure satisfactory immunity in the event of infection; this technology is the same used by the laboratory in the development of ‘ButanVac’. The weakening of the virus was made by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the United States (NIAID), which is one of the institution’s partners and has contributed to the development of the immunizing agent against dengue. The vaccine will be tetravalent and will protect against all four types of virus: Den-1, Den-2, Den-3 and Den-4.

According to Butantan, phase three clinical trials are in the final stretch and trials are expected to be completed by 2024, however, there is no deadline for the immunizing agent to be available to Brazilians, a process that depends on compliance with a series of standards stipulated by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). According to Alexandre Precioso, director of the Center for Clinical Safety and Risk Management: Pharmacovigilance and Pharmacoepidemiology, even with the arrival of the vaccine, the population must continue to maintain prophylaxis actions against the disease, that is, to prevent the reproduction of the Aedes Aegypti mosquito eliminating stagnant water, as directed by the Ministry of Health.

Vaccinated people will avoid hospitalizations and deaths and this will make dengue under control in the country. In any situation, it is important to act on prevention. In public health, disease prevention is mainly done with vaccines” Neuza Maria Frazatti Gallina,

Project Manager of the Viral Vaccines Development Laboratory at Butantan.