Vehicle advances on Wisconsin Christmas parade, leaves victims | World

A van broke into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, in the United States, and ran over dozens of people this Sunday (21), leaving dead and wounded.

Police have not yet reported the official number of victims. Reported “some dead” and more than 20 injured. International agencies report 23 injured, based on reports from the local Fire Department: 11 adults and 12 children.

Authorities were still gathering information about the incident, which occurred shortly after 4:30 pm (10:30 pm GMT), during an annual parade in the city of Waukesha, a suburb of Milwaukee.

“A red van entered our Christmas parade,” said Police Chief Dan Thompson. “More than 20 people were injured,” he lamented. “An investigation is ongoing,” he said, adding that the driver had been identified and detained.

Thompson did not specify the number of deaths, adding that no further information will be released until the families are notified.

There were no other threats, noted the officer.

Police have not confirmed whether the incident was a deliberate act. However, the “Journal Sentinel” reported that footage shows the van speeding towards the parade.