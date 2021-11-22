Vehicle invades Christmas parade, kills 5 and injures 40 people – International

Parade participants were surprised by the car (photo: Reproduction/Youtube)

Wisconsin authorities on Monday are investigating circumstances in which a vehicle advanced on Sunday against a crowd accompanying a Christmas parade in Waukesha, a tragedy that left five people dead and 40 injured.

“We can confirm that five people have died and 40 are injured. However, these numbers may change as we collect more information,” Waukesha City Police said in a statement. One person was arrested.

The incident took place on Sunday just after 4:30 pm local (7:30 pm Brasilia), during the annual Christmas parade in Waukesha, Milwaukee suburb.

“An SUV vehicle invaded our Christmas stop, which we were performing downtown,” said Police Chief Dan Thompson.

He said that one person was arrested and that police seized the vehicle involved. Security forces have identified no other threats.

An agent shot the vehicle in an attempt to stop the vehicle, authorities said.

Initially, 11 adults and 12 minors were taken to six hospitals in the area, fire department commander Steven Howard said.

Schools will remain closed on Monday and some roads are blocked, Thompson said, as the investigation continues.

The FBI has announced that it is assisting local authorities.

President Joe Biden has been briefed, and the White House “is closely monitoring the situation in Wauskesha. Our hearts go out to all who have been affected by this terrible incident,” said a presidential official.

“We contacted state and local authorities to provide the necessary support and assistance,” he added.

– Deafening screams –

Angelito Tenorio, a Wisconsin state treasurer candidate, was at the parade and told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he “saw an SUV arrive, just accelerate and continue at full speed along the way to the stop.”

“And then we heard a loud bang and deafening screams from the people who were hit by the vehicle,” he added.

“One of our priests is among the wounded, as are several parishioners and children at the Waukesha Catholic School,” said Milwaukee Catholic Church Spokesperson Sandra Peterson

The Journal Sentinel reported that footage showed the truck speeding into the Christmas parade behind a school music band.

“All I heard was screams and then people were screaming their children’s names,” Angela O’Boyle, another witness who lives near the parade site, told CNN.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers said he and his wife were “praying for Waukesha” and for “all children, families and community members affected by this meaningless act.”

Several lawmakers expressed condolences, including the state’s two senates, Democrat Tammy Baldwin and Republican Ron Johnson.

The tragedy came in a troubled week in Wisconsin, following the acquittal of teenager Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot dead two men during protests against police violence last year in Kenosha, which is 50 miles from Waukesha.