Vehicle invades US parade and leaves five dead and 40 injured – News

At least five people died and 40 were injured when a vehicle raided on Sunday (21) night a Christmas parade in the state of Wisconsin, northern region of the United States, police said.

“We can confirm that five people have died and 40 are injured. However, those numbers could change as we collect more information,” Waukesha city police said in a statement. One person was arrested.

The incident took place shortly after 4:30 pm local time (7:30 pm GMT) during the annual parade in Waukesha, a suburb of Milwaukee.

“An SUV vehicle invaded our Christmas stop, which we were doing downtown,” said Police Chief Dan Thompson.

He said that one person was arrested and that police seized the vehicle involved. Security forces have not identified other threats. An agent shot the vehicle in an attempt to stop the car, authorities said.

Initially, 11 adults and 12 minors were taken to six hospitals in the area, Fire Department Commander Steven Howard said.

Schools will remain closed on Monday (22) and some roads are blocked, Thompson said, while the investigation continues. The FBI has announced that it is assisting local authorities.

President Joe Biden has been briefed, and the White House “closely monitors the situation in Wauskesha. Our hearts go out to all who have been affected by this horrific incident,” a Presidential official said.

“We contacted state and local authorities to provide the necessary support and assistance,” he added.

deafening screams

Angelito Tenorio, who is a candidate for the Wisconsin state treasurer post, was at the parade and told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he “saw an SUV go by, speed up, and fly by at full speed along the way to the stop.”

“And then we heard a loud bang and deafening screams from the people who were hit by the vehicle,” he added.

The Journal Sentinel reported that footage showed the pickup truck speeding into the Christmas parade behind a school band.

“All I heard was screaming and then people shouting their children’s names,” Angela O’Boyle, another witness who lives near the parade site, told CNN.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers said he and his wife were “praying for Waukesha” and for “all children, families and community members affected by this meaningless act.”

Several lawmakers expressed condolences, including the two state senators, Democrat Tammy Baldwin and Republican Ron Johnson.

The tragedy happened in a troubled week in the state of Wisconsin, after the absolution of teenager Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot dead two men during protests against police brutality last year in Kenosha, 80 kilometers from Waukesha.