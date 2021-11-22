Venezuela has ‘mega elections’ with opposition back to dispute

Daniel Pardo

Special Envoy to Caracas

4 hours ago

Credit, EPA Photo caption, The results at the polls will reveal how Venezuela is heading – and who will lead the country – towards a political transition

Elections, after years of boycotting by the opposition, take place again in Venezuela this Sunday (11/21).

In the “mega elections”, 3,082 positions will be elected: 23 governors, 335 mayors and hundreds of seats on local councils.

Elections in which Chavismo faces a broad sector of the opposition that, for the most part, did not recognize the electoral system in the 2018 presidential elections or in the 2020 legislative elections.

This time, there will also be impartial observation of the elections. And an international interest in knowing whether Nicolás Maduro’s government can guarantee democratic competition.

“This Sunday we are going to give good news to the world,” said the Venezuelan president.

Venezuelans go to the polls at a rare moment for the country: after decades of deep polarization, politics is no longer one of the main concerns of the people and de facto dollarization and economic opening made it possible to mitigate the crisis, activate production and partially alleviate urgent needs.

Added to the fact that a fifth of the 21 million Venezuelans registered to vote will not be able to because they are abroad, where they traveled to escape the crisis.

For this reason, one of the keys for these regional and municipal governments is whether, and by how much, the small participation of 30% of people in the legislative elections of 2020, in which Chavismo won without real competition, will be surpassed.

And this Sunday, although the opposition participates, it is likely that Chavismo will again prevail.

“Of course, because of the abstention and the inequalities in the dispute, the main political force in the country will be chavismo,” says policy consultant Colette Capriles.

“But that’s why these elections will serve more as a kind of prelude, a measure of strength, within each side.”

Both Chavismo and the opposition are divided, affected by a series of disqualifications, interventions and prohibitions that, for many, do not guarantee a truly democratic process. On both sides, there are dozens of candidates frustrated with court decisions.

However, the renewal in May of rectors in the National Electoral Council (CNE), international electoral observation and some commitments made in the negotiation process in Mexico give, for some, the notion that a democratic transition is tentatively beginning.

“We have to rebuild our institutions,” says Enrique Márquez, an opposition politician and now rector of the CNE, the body that regulates elections and has been made up of members appointed by Chavismo for years.

“But for that we have to go little by little, like someone reorganizing a house, little by little (…) Now, at least we can say with absolute certainty that in the electoral field, after several audits and modernization processes, we will have another safe, protected and secret vote,” he adds.

Credit, EPA Photo caption, Venezuela has ‘mega elections’ with opposition back to dispute

Why are these choices different?

The elections will have the observation of a mission from the European Union, another from the United Nations and one from the Carter Center, bodies specialized in electoral processes.

Since the 2015 legislative elections, in which the opposition won by a wide margin, the observation of neutral international entities has been reduced until it disappears.

If in 2020 these electoral commissions justified their absence by “lack of democratic conditions”, the opposition’s argument, now, at least in principle, they are moderately satisfied.

Despite dozens of politicians being disqualified, banned or even imprisoned, the renewal of the CNE has been seen as an unprecedented evolution in recent decades.

Credit, EPA Photo caption, CNE renewal in Venezuela has been seen as an unprecedented evolution in recent decades.

Since 2006, the president of the CNE has been Tibisay Lucena, now Maduro’s cabinet minister. And the representativeness of the rectors was always questioned by the opposition, which had only one of the five representatives on the electoral body.

“US sanctions forced the government to give in in several areas and this renewal of the CNE is one of them,” says Luis Vicente León, analyst and researcher.

Today, the opposition has two of the five rectors of the CNE, a difference that, according to Márquez, resulted, among other guarantees, in “we will have solid systems of accreditation of witnesses”.

The Opposition’s Dilemma

The other big difference between these elections and previous ones is that the opposition, which has not recognized Maduro as president since 2018, has returned to the electoral game.

It is not the same opposition as before – there are new parties and new candidates – nor all the opposition, because there are still groups that are clamoring for abstention, such as the wing of the Popular Will led by Juan Guaidó, which guarantees that “the regions and municipalities do not they are the solution to conflicts”.

Even so, this Sunday’s anti-Chavismo has someone to vote for, if he dares.

“In opposition to Chavismo until now, the branch that promised an insurrection or an abrupt change of government had more strength. But now that availability of instant support for sudden changes seems to have diminished,” says Colette Capriles.

Credit, EPA Photo caption, The opposition does not promise the end of Maduro’s government, nor does it base its cause on indignation against Chavismo.

“The personal suffering was so great that it forced people to cut their ties with politics, which, although it affects the solidarity mechanisms, in turn allows for a certain renewal of the opposition’s party structure”, he explains.

This time, the opposition does not promise an end to Maduro’s government, nor does it base its cause on indignation against Chavismo. “May nobody come with a triumphalist air,” Gustavo Duque, an opposition candidate for mayor of Caracas, said in his closing campaign.

Experts see the elections as a referendum by the radical opposition wing led by Guaidó, considered by dozens of countries to be Venezuela’s interim president and whose leadership is increasingly questioned.

“The opposition that participates seeks to establish itself as the real opposition, the one that can really generate changes in the country”, says Luis Vicente León.

Credit, EPA Photo caption, Although he is neither a candidate nor a spokesman for the opposition, Henrique Capriles has been one of the relevant promoters of the return to opposition elections

But at the same time, he remains skeptical: “The problem is that those who participated have failed to unite, they will split into two or three very different alliances. And that will prevent there being a clear map of opposition forces after the elections.”

There are almost 40 parties on the electronic card. Four different opposition forces that, depending on their results, will claim more or less prominence.

This will be fundamental for the Guaidó leadership, for the negotiation process with Maduro, in Mexico, which should resume in January, and for the next elections (the presidential elections will be in 2024 and there is a possibility, albeit remote, of a recall referendum in 2022).

Venezuela is trying to enter a political transition amidst the economic transition that has already begun. It seems clear that the first, if it occurs, will be much slower than the second.