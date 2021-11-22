Venezuela has ‘mega elections’ with opposition back to dispute

by

  • Daniel Pardo
  • Special Envoy to Caracas

Voters with flag in Venezuela

Credit, EPA

Photo caption,

The results at the polls will reveal how Venezuela is heading – and who will lead the country – towards a political transition

Elections, after years of boycotting by the opposition, take place again in Venezuela this Sunday (11/21).

In the “mega elections”, 3,082 positions will be elected: 23 governors, 335 mayors and hundreds of seats on local councils.

Elections in which Chavismo faces a broad sector of the opposition that, for the most part, did not recognize the electoral system in the 2018 presidential elections or in the 2020 legislative elections.

This time, there will also be impartial observation of the elections. And an international interest in knowing whether Nicolás Maduro’s government can guarantee democratic competition.