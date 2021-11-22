Verstappen predicts close fight for title after maintaining leadership in Qatar | formula 1

Despite Lewis Hamilton’s victory, Sunday wasn’t bad for Max Verstappen. Due to second place and the fastest lap of the GP in Qatar, the Dutchman from RBR/Honda kept the lead in the Drivers’ World Championship with eight points difference to the British – 351.5 against 343.5. Seeking the unprecedented achievement, Verstappen foresees a fierce battle between himself and Hamilton in the last two stages.

+ Check the classification of drivers and teams

1 of 2 Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso on the podium in Doha — Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso on the podium in Doha — Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

– It will be a close battle until the end. Today (Sunday) I got the fastest lap and that was really good. I know, of course, it’s going to be hard until the end, but I like it. It makes things more exciting – said Max.

On the debut of Formula 1 in Doha, the Dutchman was all praise for the Qatar circuit, which most drivers liked.

– This circuit is a lot of fun to ride. It is very fast. I feel good and it helps me feel confident for the final two stages – he analyzed.

Verstappen also talked about the recovery run he had to do this Sunday, as he started seventh due to a penalty.

2 of 2 Dutch maintains top spot at Drivers’ World Championship — Photo: Clive Mason/Getty Images Dutch maintains the lead at the Drivers’ World Championship — Photo: Clive Mason/Getty Images

– The starting position was difficult, but I recovered very well at the start and had a good race. For everything that happened over the weekend, I leave here motivated – concluded the pilot.