Verstappen predicts close fight for title after maintaining leadership in Qatar | formula 1

Despite Lewis Hamilton’s victory, Sunday wasn’t bad for Max Verstappen. Due to second place and the fastest lap of the GP in Qatar, the Dutchman from RBR/Honda kept the lead in the Drivers’ World Championship with eight points difference to the British – 351.5 against 343.5. Seeking the unprecedented achievement, Verstappen foresees a fierce battle between himself and Hamilton in the last two stages.
Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso on the podium in Doha — Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images
– It will be a close battle until the end. Today (Sunday) I got the fastest lap and that was really good. I know, of course, it’s going to be hard until the end, but I like it. It makes things more exciting – said Max.
On the debut of Formula 1 in Doha, the Dutchman was all praise for the Qatar circuit, which most drivers liked.
– This circuit is a lot of fun to ride. It is very fast. I feel good and it helps me feel confident for the final two stages – he analyzed.
Verstappen also talked about the recovery run he had to do this Sunday, as he started seventh due to a penalty.
Dutch maintains the lead at the Drivers’ World Championship — Photo: Clive Mason/Getty Images
– The starting position was difficult, but I recovered very well at the start and had a good race. For everything that happened over the weekend, I leave here motivated – concluded the pilot.
The 21st and penultimate stage of the season will be the debutant Saudi Arabian GP, at the Jeddah Circuit. The championship ends on December 12th with the Abu Dhabi GP.