Video: SUV attack suspect at Christmas parade in the US arrested; children and elderly dance group are among the victims

WAUKESHA – Police arrested a suspect involved in the trampling that killed five people and left 40 injured at a Christmas parade in the town of Waukesha, Wisconsin. This Sunday afternoon, an SUV-type car broke through the barricades that protected the event, which takes place every year, and advanced at high speed over a group of children and elderly people. It is not yet known what motivated the episode.





Local police have not released more information about the suspect in custody. The vehicle used in the episode was also reportedly recovered by police for investigation. According to the Wall Street Journal, witnesses reported that the driver of the car was a man.

This was recorded from the City of Waukesha’s Facebook account, which was streaming the parade. You can see a red SUV speed right past these band members, hear screams and then a law enforcement officer running. @fox6now pic.twitter.com/8lO5oRuP1I — Sam Kraemer (@SamKraemerTV) November 21, 2021

A policeman even shot at the vehicle in order to make it stop.

Breaking: First video of a red Ford Escape breaking through barriers after mowing down parade goers and firing rifle into crowd in Waukesha, WI pic.twitter.com/QHDi2fsKDz — David Kimball (@wxandnews) November 21, 2021

According to international agencies, among the injured are at least 12 children. The incident occurred shortly after 4:30 pm (local, 10:30 pm GMT) during an annual parade in the city of Waukesha, a suburb of Milwaukee. Members of a group of elderly dancers called the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies are also among the victims of the tragedy, the group announced on its Facebook page.

Dance group of elderly women are among the victims of being run over in a city in the United States Photo: Social Networks

This Monday, schools in Waukesha did not open and some highways are closed.

The FBI said it is supporting local authorities in their investigations into the case. Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers said he and his wife were “praying for Waukesha” and “all affected children, families and community members.” President Joe Biden has been informed and the White House follows the situation ‘and our hearts go out to all who have been affected by this terrible incident,” said a presidential official.