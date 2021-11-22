Viih Tube jokes on Instagram about bathing on the beach: “A rare scene”

The ex-BBB remembered one of her memes during the reality show

Enjoying the holidays in Bahia, Viih Tube recalled one of his memes on ‘Big Brother Brasil’ by publishing a photo this Sunday (21) taking a shower on the beach.

YouTuber, who was singled out by netizens for not taking a shower on the reality show, joked about the “rare scene” while refreshing herself after a day of sun and sea. Of course, Viih Tube didn’t fail to draw attention with her good form while showing off her big body in her bikini.

Recently, we showed here that ex-BBB Viih Tube, also known for her trajectory at BBB21, tends to leave her more than 20 million followers impressed with her exuberant clicks.

Always sharing her leisure time on her Instagram profile, the influencer is in good shape and draws praise. With that in mind, the Newsroom Metropolitan gathered the 6 clicks of Viih that attracted the most attention.

READ TOO: Viih Tube takes advantage of a sunny day in Bahia to renew your tan: “Heat, I love” In a nude bikini, Viih Tube takes advantage of Friday at the beach: “From now on, it’s just backwards”

Watch Chupim Metropolitana LIVE on YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

Sign up for Chupim Metropolitana to not miss the lives!