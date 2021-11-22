Violent protests against anti-covid measures have 19 detainees

Dutch police said on Sunday 21 that 19 people were detained after a second night of violent protests against the latest sanitary measures implemented by the government to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

In The Hague, several riot police officers attacked groups of demonstrators who were throwing stones and other objects at agents in a popular neighborhood. According to a statement released by the capital’s police, a water cannon was used to put out a bicycle fire at a busy street intersection.

In total, the police made “19 arrests for insults, among other things”, the text adds.

During the clashes, police from the Shock Battalion took a woman out of a car, whose occupants had shouted insults at the police, and took her to a pickup truck, noted an AFP journalist.

Protests against health restrictions by the Covid-19 pandemic again ended in riots on Saturday night, 20 in the Netherlands, in The Hague in particular, where five police officers were wounded.

A day earlier, violence in the port city of Rotterdam had resulted in 51 detainees and three people shot.

Violence also took place in Urk, a small Protestant town located in the center of the country, and in several cities in the southern province of Limburg.

