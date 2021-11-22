Violent protests in Belgium and the Netherlands against pandemic restrictions | Society

Thousands of people took to the streets this Sunday in Brussels to protest against measures taken to stop the new wave of covid-19, which is hitting several Central European countries this fall, adding to the wave of protests that took place this Saturday in others European cities such as Vienna or Rotterdam. As in other parts of Europe, especially the Netherlands —where there were around 30 detainees last night— the demonstration, which was attended by around 35,000 people, ended in violence.

Brussels police have been using water cannons — as can be seen in images posted on social media — and tear gas to break up the concentration and would have done so, says the AFP news agency, after some participants threw objects at the police. . The attempt by some protesters to abandon the route authorized by the Brussels City Council has also sparked disturbances. The march started around 13:00 local time and dispersed before 18:00.

In principle, it had been summoned against the measures that the Belgian Government has adopted in recent weeks, more precisely against the covid-19 passport, which since last October has been used to enter all public places (restaurants, cafes, administrative buildings, shops …). But the protest also contemplated the shadow of mandatory vaccination. It was possible to read at least one sign that said “No mandatory vaccination” (no mandatory vaccination).

At the end of the protest, the police in Brussels warned that they would start arresting those responsible for the disturbances, which include the burning of garbage dumps and the throwing of objects. The incidence of this type of protest in Belgium has increased sharply in recent weeks, despite 88% of those over 18 years of age having been vaccinated with at least one dose. According to the latest official data, the incidence of detected positive cases reaches 1,300 per 100,000 inhabitants. With these numbers, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo defended the effectiveness of the covid-19 vaccine, declaring: “If we didn’t have 90% of adults vaccinated, we would be confined for several weeks.”

The World Health Organization again expressed its great concern this Saturday with the increase in covid-19 cases in Europe. The organisation’s regional director, Hans Kluge, warned the BBC that it is possible that half a million people will die by March 2022 if there are no urgent measures, such as mandatory masks, something that remains in force in Spain, for example, but already was eliminated in many neighboring countries.

On Saturday, tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Vienna (Austria), Zagreb (Croatia), Copenhagen (Denmark) and Rotterdam (Netherlands) to protest against the measures imposed by the governments in the face of the covid-19 wave that is passing through the Europe. In the Austrian capital, they demonstrated against the confinement decreed by the Government as of Monday and against the announcement that a law is being prepared that will make vaccination mandatory next February. One thousand Danes protested the reinstatement of the covid-19 certificate to go to leisure facilities. And in the Dutch city, the protest turned into an unusual outbreak of violence in the early hours of Saturday. At least seven people were injured — including police, protesters and a journalist covering the events — and there were fifty arrests. The incidence in 14 days per 100,000 inhabitants in Austria exceeds 2,000 cases and that of the Netherlands and Croatia, 1,500. In Denmark, it exceeds 900; in Spain it is at 111.

Violence in seven Dutch cities

At least six cities, spread across several provinces, experienced another morning of violence this Sunday in the Netherlands. Police arrested 19 people in The Hague after a group of youths set fire to a dumpster and threw cobblestones and rockets at police officers. One of the protesters threw a rock at an ambulance taking a patient to the hospital and five uniformed men ended up with bruises. Similar scenes were recorded in four other cities — including Roermond (located to the south), where there were a dozen detainees. Most of the protesters carried heavy fireworks that could cause serious injuries. In addition to riot police, horse, car and bicycle units were called in and police dogs were used. The public is not admitted to football games to avoid the covid-19 contagion, but fans managed to enter two stadiums, interrupting the games.

Police officers face protesters on a street in Rotterdam on Saturday night. VLN NIEUWS (EFE)

Jan Struijs, president of the Police Association, publicly expressed his fear of what happened at the demonstrations against the pandemic restrictions. “This is a long-term problem. I fear that it will be months of clashes against the Government and the police, and that this will delay further urgent investigations. In the end, the victim is the citizens themselves,” he told Dutch public radio.

The riots began this Friday in Rotterdam, although Sunday was calm there. Ferd Grapperhaus, Minister of Justice, said he already has an idea of ​​who is behind the riots in the port city. He says that “there are protesters who throw objects at the police and groups close to fans who are often linked to other forms of organized crime.” He added that the rejection of the measures imposed by the Government to contain the coronavirus was used this Friday in Rotterdam, “as a disguise for the exercise of violence. The police are seen as an extension of the Executive and that is why they are attacked“. On Friday, agents fired several shots when they were cornered by a large group of violent men and three people were wounded by gunfire. It is the first time this has happened in a decade and an investigation has already been launched. Originally, the demonstration was against the possible imposition of a covid-19 passport valid only for vaccinated people and those who have already overcome the disease. Police estimated that there would be 100 people, but the demonstration was over a thousand, according to Fred Westerbeke, the police chief in Rotterdam. Troops remained alert across the country overnight.

Austria, before the fourth confinement

In Austria, which this Monday enters the fourth confinement due to the pandemic given the gravity of the wave of infections, Interior Minister Karl Nehammer used the previous hours to take stock of Saturday’s massive protest against the measure and the announcement of a law that will make vaccination mandatory next February. Nehammer said the demonstrations that passed through Vienna, the capital, with the far right as the main prosecutor, showed an image of “radicalization” fueled by the presence of well-known neo-Nazis and violent extremists, who clashed with police at various times. They were a minority, said the minister, but with a violent spirit. The protesters also included Holocaust deniers, who wore yellow David stars with the word “not vaccinated”, threats against Health Minister Wolfgang Mückstein and Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg, who was also compared to the Nazi doctor’s concentration camps Josef Mengele. All of this is “unacceptable”, underlined the head of the Interior, reports Sara Velert.

At the march, in which posters against mandatory vaccination abounded and with accusations of “dictatorship” against the Government, approximately 40,000 people attended, according to the police, and 100,000, according to the FPÖ party, which spent the entire pandemic encouraging the movement of skeptics coronavirus and immunization.

Police filed 400 complaints, including 36 criminal charges and 12 for wearing Nazi symbols, which is a crime in Austria. Furthermore, according to Austrian media, this Sunday several thousand people demonstrated peacefully in Linz, capital of Upper Austria, against restrictions due to covid-19 and the mandatory vaccination called for by the People’s Freedom and Fundamental Rights Party (MFG, in its initials in German), which unites the skeptical movement with immunization in that part of the country and, last September, managed to enter the regional parliament with 6.2% of the vote. Upper Austria is the region with the most infections and the lowest vaccination rate, with 61.2% against 65.9% in the country.

