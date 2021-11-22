Virtual Challenge shakes the whole of Brazil with actions in the name of health

When Unimed Cascavel proposed to carry out an action to encourage healthy habits, it did not imagine being able to move the entire country (even in the midst of the pandemic). The Agita Unimed Virtual Challenge ended last Tuesday (16/11), with the participation of a thousand people from various parts of Brazil, such as Rio de Janeiro – RJ, Teixeira de Freitas – BA, Rondonópolis – MT and Maracanau – EC.

Actions – Over 12 days, participants used running APPs and recorded photos or videos to prove that they were carrying out activities related to exercise, healthy eating and emotional balance. The images were registered on the event’s official website on the internet.

Movement • In this modality, participants practiced running in three distances: 3k, 6k or 12k. In addition, there was the possibility of reaching the goal of 10 thousand steps in one day (running or walking). Another option was the continuous practice of 1h of any physical activity.

Food • In this case, it was necessary to prove the adoption of a healthy diet (including fruits, vegetables and greens) on the days of the challenge.

Balance • The proof was done through activities that showed the participants in search of emotional balance, such as meditation, yoga, relaxation, among others.

children’s audience – In addition to the three modalities for adults, the challenge was also held for children, in the kids category (2 and 3 years old, 4 and 5 years old, 6 and 7 years old or 8 to 10 years old).

reinvention – “The year 2021 was really a period in which we also had to reinvent ourselves with regard to carrying out the Agita project and the Unimed Race. We carried out these actions in person to bring the ideas of Mude1Hábito and health promotion to engage our customers and partners. This year, still in the midst of the pandemic, Unimed Cascavel’s Marketing and Communication team brought an innovative proposal for a virtual action. We managed, through a gamefication, that is, a game with a medal, to stimulate the goal of a healthy life and, thus, bring a different activity with a reach beyond what was expected. Together with the entire team, the Unimed Cascavel board bought this idea, and we reach the end of the challenge very happy with the results achieved”, assesses physician Erwin Soliva Junior, Market Director at Unimed Cascavel.

Magic Box – Each registered participant received at home a kit consisting of a t-shirt, a balaclava mask and a “magic box” with a participation medal. To open it, a code was needed – which was only revealed to the participant after completing the challenge.

Grade 100 – Lenir Mahl lives in Toledo and, after running in the challenge, opened the box on Wednesday (11/17) to have access to the medal. “The kits were note 100! I was impressed with the quality, the organization, the affection, love and care for us to receive this box, which would give us a lot of emotion. Along with this kit, I think we received an extra dose of energy”, praised the economist, who is a regular participant in the activities promoted by the health cooperative. “I love the actions that Unimed Cascavel takes on behalf of the well-being of beneficiaries and those who support physical activities. I had the opportunity to participate in the Unimed Night Race in 2018. I had also signed up in 2019, but I was unable to participate because of a back injury. This year, my little eyes sparkled when I saw the disclosure of the virtual action. I had no doubts that I wanted to participate, so much so that I invited my sister and my 9-year-old nephew to sign up as well. It was the only race we participated in in 2021. This pandemic came to reinforce the importance of exercising to maintain physical and mental health.

wonderful action – Eva Aparecida dos Santos Moreira is an elementary school teacher. Used to being in groups, she participated in the challenge with a group of friends, all over 50 years old. “We have a group that runs every Sunday. In this challenge, we participated in ten women, in addition to our coach. It was a wonderful action, from the delivery of the kits. Everything was very well organized”, said the participant, who had also been to the two in-person actions that the Cooperative carried out before the pandemic. “As I am a teacher, physical activities have helped me to seek self-esteem. In addition, together with my friends, we give each other strength and we learn that it is necessary to live on the move”, he concludes.

News – Stay tuned! News is scheduled for 2022, with innovative ideas to boost your health! (Unimed Cascavel Press)