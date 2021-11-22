Vladimir Brichta reveals how he knew he would act with his daughter in a soap opera: ‘Surprise’ · TV News

Baby of The More Life the Better! Vladimir Brichta was surprised to learn that his daughter, Agnes Brichta, would also play his heiress in the seven o’clock soap opera. In an interview to Encontro com Fátima Bernardes this Monday (22), the interpreter revealed that the eldest was chosen by a cast producer, without his interference.

The artist explained that the Globo employee found Agnes’ work on the Internet and was delighted with her talent. However, before sending an invitation to audition, the professional discovered the relationship between father and daughter: “It was a surprise when the producer called me”, said the actor.

On the call, the professional questioned whether Brichta had any restrictions on working with his own daughter. The interpreter, however, was encouraged by the idea and gave the green light so that Agnes could try her luck in the seven o’clock cast.

“Then it worked, he auditioned and is on the soap opera. [É um] Huge pride. It’s very beautiful how she was the first day, and now, [com] evolution”, commented the owl father, about the actress’ first work in a soap opera.

In the seven o’clock plot, Agnes plays Martina. The girl is one of the daughters of player Neném and, like her father, she loves football. She has dreams of playing professionally and being a sports star. The girl has a burst personality and is very dedicated.

A veteran of soap operas, Britcha also revealed that he made a point of giving some tips to Agnes and other beginning actors while the serial was being recorded.

“It’s been 20 years making soap operas. I gave it a touch, [de] some practical things I did. Not only with her, but with Sara [Vidal, que intepreta Bianca, outra filha de Neném] too,” he finished.

