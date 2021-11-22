Volta de Guerrero, victory in derby and more: Corinthians news

Credit: Daniel Augusto Jr./Corinthians Agency

Aiming to keep Alvinegros informed with the main facts about Corinthians, Torcedores.com returns with a daily summary of news from Timão.

Check out the main news from Timon this Sunday (21):

Back from Guerrero?

Corinthians is looking for a new center forward for 2022 and, according to the newspaper, “Libero“, the club is considering the possibility of hiring Paolo Guerrero. The Peruvian striker is 37 years old and has been free on the market since he terminated his contract with Internacional.

Victory over Santos

This Sunday afternoon (21st), with the presence of more than 40,000 Corinthians fans, Corinthians took to the field for another match of the 2021 Brasileirão. For the 34th round of the national match, Timão hosted Santos, at the Neo Química Arena, and won by 2-0. Jô and Gabriel scored the Corinthians goals.

next game

Corinthians returns to the field next Thursday (25). At Castelão, Timão will face Ceará, at 20:00 (Brasilia time). The match will be valid for the 35th round of the Brasileirão.

Speak, Renato Augusto

“We played a great game, we know that inside our arena, with the fans, it’s different, we play with one more. We know the pressure we are under to be in the G-4, it’s not easy. When I got here they called me crazy, coming to a team that was going to fight not to fall. Today we are in the G-4. We took an important step, but there are still a few games to go“, said Renato Augusto, after the classic.

