Watch Today Náutico vs Avaí by Série B

Nautical x Avaí enter the field today, Sunday (21), for the 37th round of the Série B do Brasileiro; see this post for more details on how to follow on TV and Online.

This Sunday, November 21, 2021, another live football match will take place between Náutico and Avaí for the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B, the game will take place tonight, from 19:00 (Brasilia time).

Find out here everything there is to know about this match, as well as: information about this game, lineups and how to watch this exciting duel on TV and online.

Where to watch?

This time with Avaí playing away from home. The transmission will be carried out by the Premiere and SportTV, among others that follow the game in real time, minute by minute.

Both teams (Náutico and Avaí) already have their probable lineups.

In addition to being informed of how to watch on TV and online the duel between Nautical x Avaí, also stay on top of all the Brasileirão games and competitions around the world by seeing the list of today’s games here at CenárioMT.

Technical sheet – Nautical x Avaí

Match Nautical x Avaí Scoreboard 0x0 Date / Time 11/21/2021 at 7:00 pm Streaming SportTV and Premiere Objective 37th round of Series B 2021. Stadium of the Afflicted Local Recife PE Nautical Lineup Camutanga, Matheus Trindade, Anderson, Thassio, Rafael Ribeiro Guilherme Nunes (Luan), Matheus Jesus, Jean Carlos, Vinícius, Guillermo Paiva (Álvaro) and Rhaldney. Avaí lineup Alemão, Glédson, Edilson, Copete, Concrete, João Lucas, Jean Cléber, Lourenço, Getúlio, Vinícius Leite and Bruno Silva. Modality Brazilian Championship Series B Progress Finished

Futebol ao vivo É Aqui no CenárioMT, where you can stay on top of everything that happens on the internet, discover our categories, subscribe and receive exclusive and quality news.

Exclusive and quality news is on ScenarioMT, see our Live Football category and stay updated.

Find out what the main football matches are today all over the world. Check the times and schedule to watch.



–Continues after Advertising!–

Related