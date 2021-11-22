“We are not pointing and cursing”

Formula 1 start in Qatar: Red Bull took second (Photo: Lars Baron/Getty Images)

F1 IN QATAR: HAMILTON WINS, VERSTAPPEN 2nd, ALONSO ON PODIUM | Briefing

Red Bull boss Christian Horner was called to the stewards’ room after the end of this Sunday’s Qatar GP (21) for a criticism of track marshals in the case that resulted in punishment for Max Verstappen before the start at Losail. Horner apologized to the FIA ​​and the inspectors, but took the opportunity to draw a line from Mercedes and Toto Wolff, head of the rivals.

Horner, who escaped any punishment, was keen to ensure that his criticisms were of the situation, not the volunteers in general. And it went ahead: according to him, Red Bull’s emotions are under control, unlike what Wolff showed in Brazil and Qatar, in the scenes of pointing fingers and offenses for the cameras. Furthermore, he raved about the praises of Max Verstappen, who quickly moved from seventh place to finish second.

“Some comments made in our interview earlier and asked me about the inspectors. I want to make it clear that volunteers do an amazing job and my frustration was not with an inspector but with a circumstance. So, if any inspector was offended, I apologize, but it is still frustrating to end the situation that presented itself,” he told British TV network Sky Sports.

“Verstappen bounced back with phenomenal performance. The punishment is frustrating, but we’ve seen the emotions… I think we’ve kept our emotions more or less under control, I don’t go pointing and cursing at the cameras, none of that. I’m pretty straightforward: if you’re being an asshole, I’ll say you’re being an asshole. I spoke with the FIA ​​and apologized saying that my frustration was not personally with an inspector, but with the situation”, he continued.

Max Verstappen remains championship leader (Photo: Clive Mason/Getty Images)

“One car passed where there were no yellow flags, another one also, another one went through a single yellow one and another through double yellow ones. It’s the inconsistency… We can learn from that. To all inspectors: we need you and we think you do an amazing job. I apologize for offending,” he reiterated.

“We’re about where we were in Austin, but some time later. I think Max’s recovery was impressive and that Mercedes has a better car for Lewis. We were able to respond a bit in the second and third stint of the race, when the car started to improve, but Max’s first few corners were sensational. They were only much better on one corner, at six, which is a straight corner where we lost 0s2 per lap. We have homework to understand this curve, but the straight line speed was step by step”, he said.

“We didn’t get any faster, but for the next two races everything will come under the spotlight. Jeddah is a high-speed track, like Baku, and Abu Dhabi is different. Scoring these points today with the fastest lap was important”, concluded.

Formula 1 picks up speed again between the 3rd and 5th of December, with the penultimate stage of the year. Once again, the category will host a race for the first time in its history, at the Saudi Arabian GP, ​​in Jeddah.

