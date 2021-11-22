Wesley Safadão will record music by DJ Ivis, arrested for assaulting a woman

On his next DVD, Wesley Safadão will record a song by DJ Ivis, who spent three months in prison after assaulting his ex-wife, Pamella Holanda. However, he is not present on the recordings. The information was confirmed by the singer’s press office.

Iverson de Souza Araújo, known as DJ Ivis, was arrested on July 14, after videos of attacks against Pamella Holanda were posted by her on social media. On social media, Wesley Safadão was heavily criticized for the decision.

wesley naughty Wesley Safadão was criticized on Twitter after announcing that he will record music by DJ IvisPlay/Twitter wesley naughty Wesley Safadão was criticized on Twitter after announcing that he will record music by DJ IvisPlay/Twitter wesley naughty Wesley Safadão was criticized on Twitter after announcing that he will record music by DJ IvisPlay/Twitter wesley naughty Wesley Safadão was criticized on Twitter after announcing that he will record music by DJ IvisPlay/Twitter wesley naughty Wesley Safadão was criticized on Twitter after announcing that he will record music by DJ IvisPlay/Twitter wesley naughty Wesley Safadão was criticized on Twitter after announcing that he will record music by DJ IvisPlay/Twitter 0

Without further information, the song was written by DJ Ivis in partnership with composers from Ceará, Renno Poeta and Junior Gomes.

The arrest of DJ Ivis took place in a luxury condominium in Aquiraz, in the Metropolitan Region of Fortaleza. The videos were released by Leo Dias’ column. He was released on 22/10, after four months in detention.

Earlier this month, DJ Ivis spoke for the first time after leaving prison. With a blank photo, the musician stated that he cannot erase the past, but that from now on, he will start a new life.