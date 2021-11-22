West city of SC will receive company with billion dollar investment

Industrial park will generate added value for the animal protein and grain chains; installation will be in the municipality of Vargeão

The city of Vargão, in the west of Santa Catarina, will be the new home of the industrial park of the company Nestlé Purina in Brazil, a division of the company that manufactures food for dogs and cats. The protocol of intentions between the State of Santa Catarina and the company was signed on Friday (19th).

In the expansion phase and continuous investments in Brazil, Purina will invest R$ 1 billion in the construction of the new industrial park. The installation of the factory will generate added value for the animal protein and grain chains, in addition to other inputs of plant origin, as there will be a significant increase in the demand for resources from the local agribusiness.

A commitment to mutual cooperation was established in carrying out actions that seek to enable the construction of the new factory. For the secretary of the SDE (Secretary of State for Sustainable Economic Development), Luciano Buligon, partnerships like this one serve to provide legal certainty for the necessary investment forwarding by the company.

For Buligon, this is perhaps the enterprise with the greatest repercussion of the year 2021, as Nestlé Purina also has the issue of sustainability and the differential of being zero waste, giving destination to 100% of the solid material generated with the production of animal feed. , actions that meet the goals of the UN (ODS).

“The factory’s arrival in Santa Catarina will also attract other important investments in the west of the state, in addition to new job openings and an increase in the economy, mainly in the region of Vargeão”, he highlights.

Implantation

Infrastructure alignment meetings and operationalization of new activities in the industrial park have already been taking place between Nestlé executives, secretary Luciano Buligon and the technical team of SDE and Finance since June, when Governor Carlos Moisés announced the company’s arrival in Santa Catarina .

Signature took place on Friday (19). – Mônica Foltran/SDE/Disclosure/ND Luciano Buligon signed the protocol of intentions with a representative of Nestlé Purina. – Mônica Foltran/SDE/Disclosure/ND

From now on, actions will be carried out to implement the plant, such as the installation of an access interchange on the BR-282 to the factory, transmission lines and energy demand, support in licenses and support in training the workforce.

“Santa Catarina is a strategic region for Purina’s growth and for positioning Brazil as a recognized petfood export platform, bringing even more competitiveness to our sector”, comments the CEO of Nestlé Purina in Brazil, Marcel de Barros.

Signature

The signature was made by the secretary of the SDE (Secretary of State for Sustainable Economic Development), Luciano Buligon, the CEO of Nestlé Purina in Brazil, Marcel de Barros, and the Vice President of Legal and Public Affairs at Nestlé Brazil, Gustavo Bastos.

Also participating in the act were the Director of Tax Administration of the Department of Finance, Lenai Michels, the Director of Entrepreneurship and Competitiveness of SDE and company executives.