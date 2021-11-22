What are the apps with over 10 billion downloads on the Play Store?

The Google Play Store can even accumulate more than 3.5 million apps available for download, but very few of those are successful in the Android store. In terms of number of installations, the “billion club” is constantly growing, but only five apps manage to squander the first ten billionaire in this regard — and, curiously, they are all from Google.

The list started small in 2020, but little by little it has received important titles for the Google ecosystem — some very predictable, others not so much. To keep you always up to date on what are the most downloaded apps from the Play Store, the Canaltech brings them together in this article.

What are the most downloaded apps from the Play Store?

Google Play Services

Debuting the list last year, Google Play Services ousted every other app in the store by being the first to hit 10 billion downloads. Google’s service isn’t directly used by the user — in fact, it’s the mobile programs and platforms that need it.

Google Play Services is part of the Android system framework (Image: Playback/Google)

It is through Google Play Services that there is integration between applications, where they access user location functions, access authentication, contact synchronization and much more. Basically, without Google Play Services, Android is hardly Android — and this is the case with newer phones from Huawei.

YouTube

The second to reach the 10 billion installs mark was none other than YouTube. The brand is just another reminder that Google’s video platform is arguably the most popular in the world.

YouTube is one of the most successful platforms in the Google ecosystem (Image: Christian Wiediger/Unsplash)

The platform is home to millions of content creators around the world, collaborating with a virtually endless catalog of creations with tutorials, vlogs, entire programs, gameplays, documentaries and more — and you probably already know several other examples in your head. It’s no wonder that it figures as one of the most popular apps, after all, without it there would be only the browser experience that, although acceptable, leaves something to be desired in terms of functionality.

Google Maps

In November of this year, Google Maps arrived to complement the hit list. The giant’s geolocation application is installed “out of the box” just like the previous programs, but that doesn’t take away from it by far: the program is packed with useful features for locating yourself, scheduling trips, plotting routes and establishing routines using the Internet.

Google Maps is one of the most useful native Android tools (Image: Press/Google)

Google Text-to-speech

Another key Android app that hit 10 billion downloads but isn’t well known was Google Text-to-speech. The tool is an indispensable component of the system that transforms voice into text and vice versa.

Indispensable for other system applications, Google Text-to-speech is little known by end users (Image: Playback/Google)

Google Search

The company’s most traditional app, the Google app, reached its billion dollar value also in November 2021. What it does almost everyone already knows: the program is used to do research, it has an integrated presence with the “purest” Android launchers, access to account settings and more.

The Google app is present in the life of virtually every Android user, even if they don’t realize it (Image: Brett Jordan/Unsplash)

The list should keep growing

Although the group of apps with such amount of downloads is still small, this should change over time. The more time passes, the more Android smartphones are sold and, consequently, more installations of these programs are registered.

There are already potential candidates to complement this hefty selection, including popular programs like Gmail, Google Photos and Drive. However, which would be the first “non-Google” app to make the list? Only time will tell — and Facebook and WhatsApp are already eyeing this post.