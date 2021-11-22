what is known about the outbreak in Recife and Camaragibe

Skin lesions and intense itching have intrigued residents of Recife and Camaragibe – cities where health authorities, researchers and doctors are investigating what may be behind these signs and symptoms. The first cases come from the beginning of October, but the Epidemiological Surveillance of Recife only became aware of the occurrence earlier this month, when it received notification of five cases of children with lesions and itchy skin, in Córrego da Fortuna and Sítio dos Macacos , in the North Zone of the city.

On the last 18th, when the JC released the epidemiological alert of the capital of Pernambuco, there were already records of 79 people, aged between two and 96 years, with the same symptoms. Until the last update, this Sunday (21), Recife has 105 registered cases. There is no record of hospitalization or worsening of cases, so far.

On the 19th, the Municipality of Camaragibe also informed the JC that at least 60 residents of the municipality also manifested the same situation.

But what explains this outbreak? What to do to avoid? How to relieve symptoms? Know what is already known and what remains to be known about this condition.

Injuries do not follow a pattern.

The infectious disease physician Demetrius Montenegro, head of the infectious diseases sector at the Oswaldo Cruz University Hospital (Huoc), explains that the most intriguing thing is that the reported cases do not show a pattern. “The variability of the lesions is large. Therefore, identifying the cause is not simple. More than 80% of the people affected have only skin lesions and itching. A small portion also report fever. This can lead to an overlapping diagnosis. , which makes the investigation difficult. It’s a job of putting pieces of a puzzle together”, emphasizes Demetrius.

The infectious disease physician Demétrius Montenegro, head of the infectious-contagious diseases sector at the Oswaldo Cruz University Hospital (Huoc), explains that the most intriguing thing is that the reported cases do not show a pattern – FELIPE RIBEIRO/JC IMAGE

Is it Zika? Is it dengue or chicungunha?

On the possibility of dealing with arboviruses, infectious disease Demetrius Montenegro comments that the lesions have presented themselves differently from the exanthema that tends to appear in cases of Zika, for example. “In these cases right now, we’re seeing small bumps on the skin, which cause itchiness, lead to wounds, even bleeding, and form a scab.” Also, Demetrius talks about differences in the duration of symptoms. “There are patients who get well quickly, but there are others in which the condition takes more than ten days, even when following the treatment to relieve the manifestations (lesions and itching)”, he says.

Why is the number of cases of these lesions and itching only increasing?

The increase in the number of notifications, according to the Health Department of Recife (Sesau), is expected, since, with the epidemiological alert issued last week, it is natural that public and private health networks are more attentive to patients with suggestive signs of this condition.

How is the investigation being carried out?

Last Friday (19), representatives of the Executive Secretariat for Health Surveillance of Recife, the State Health Secretariat and the Aggeu Magalhães Institute, a unit of the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) in Pernambuco, in addition to an infectious disease doctor and a epidemiologist physician, met to discuss the cases. “It is still necessary to wait for the results of some laboratory tests of the cases and the analysis of the mites and mosquitoes captured so that it is possible to point out conclusions. This week, a new meeting between specialists should be held”, informs Sesau.

The cause of the itchy lesions is still unknown. But what are the chances?

The Health Department of Recife (Sesau) highlights that, so far, there has been no record of aggravation associated with the appearance of skin lesions in patients and that it continues to work in several lines of investigation. “One of them is developed through the capture of mosquitoes, by teams from the Environmental Surveillance, in some homes located in the places where there have been notifications of cases, a work that will also continue in the coming days. skin in some patients reported,” says Sesau.