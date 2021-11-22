What is the ‘dark matter’ in food that can help prevent cancer

  Shin Suzuki
  From BBC News Brasil in São Paulo

We talk about proteins, sugar, vitamins, but 99% of what makes up our food is practically unknown

“Garlic is good for your health”. A phrase said thousands of years ago by humanity and one that you have certainly heard. It is much more recent, however, the understanding by science of how garlic is good for health. For this, it was necessary to decipher its chemical composition.

The compound allicin, for example, inhibits the proliferation of cells that spread colon cancer — and it’s also responsible for the aroma of garlic when it’s freshly grated. Luteolin, on the other hand, offers properties that help prevent cancer and heart disease, according to some studies.

In every food we eat every day, there are tens of thousands of other biochemical structures that need to have their characteristics and potential explored. We are used to hearing about proteins, sugar, fat, calories, vitamins, but about 99% of what makes up our food is virtually unknown.

The vastness to be explored in the set of nutritional factors has been compared to the “dark matter” of the Universe, the invisible and little-known substance that permeates space and accounts for 80% of all matter in the cosmos.