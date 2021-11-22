What is the only Brazilian who has equaled Vinicius Jr.’s season in the big leagues in Europe

Real Madrid striker has 8 goals and 2 assists in LaLiga, the same number as a Brazilian from Cagliari.

Vinicius Jr shined once again in the victory of Real Madrid last sunday about the Grenade by 4 to 1. The attacker revealed by the Flamengo shook the nets and creached 8 goals in the season in Laliga, biggest brand among Brazilians in the five major European leagues, besides having two assists.

However, the 21-year-old athlete is not isolated in this lead. forward John Pedro, of Cagliari, also made his mark last Sunday and reached the same eight goals and two assists of Vini Jr.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

revealed by Atlético-MG, the 29-year-old played for several teams before establishing himself. Among them, went through saints, Palermo, Vitória de Guimarães, Peñarol and Estoril Praia. But since arriving in Italy, in 2014, it has become a reference.

It’s already been eight seasons for Rossoblù. In 2019/20, he scored 19 goals. In 2020/21, there were 16. And the this season already brings numbers as good as the sensation of Real Madrid.

If individually João Pedro’s season is great, collectively the story is different. His team is second to bottom, with 7 points in 13 rounds. Cagliari’s next match is against the lantern of the championship, the Salernitan, next Friday, at 4:45 pm (GMT), with Live broadcast and exclusive to Star+ subscribers.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are doing very well: Vini Jr.’s team lead LaLiga with 30 points from 13 rounds. The next appointment for the Spanish Championship is on Sunday, against Sevilla, at 17:00 (GMT), with Live broadcast for the ESPN on Star+.