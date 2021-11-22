What would planet Earth be like if modern humans had never existed?

Human activity was crucial for the Earth to be what it is today. In addition to transforming what was just water, earth and greenery into spaces full of buildings and monuments, our presence on the planet also had consequences for the environment. But have you ever stopped to think about what the world would be like if we modern humans had never existed? Perhaps, our ancestors, like the Neanderthals, would still be around, and many plants, animals and species would never have gone extinct.

Currently, the Earth’s extinction rate is more than 100 times greater than what the world would be without humans, according to the strictest estimates on the matter. The last time this happened was about 65.5 million years ago, during a phenomenon called the Cretaceous-Paleogen extinction: the crash of an asteroid to Earth wiped out about 80% of animal species, including non-avian dinosaurs.

giant animals

Without humans, Earth would be a much wilder place, even with some giant animals that have gone extinct. The moas, for example, which looked like ostrich, could reach 3.6 meters in height, evolving in New Zealand over several million years.

However, 200 years after the arrival of humans, all nine species of moa became extinct, taking with them another 25 species of vertebrates, such as the giant haast’s eagle. Both animals are just a few examples of large creatures that were extinct by human activity, which brought the entry of invasive species and stimulated unsustainable hunting.

According to a study conducted in 2015, without humans on Earth, our planet would be similar to the modern Serengeti, an ecosystem located in East Africa. Within this scenario, already extinct animals, which resembled elephants, rhinos and lions, would still exist throughout Europe. Instead of African lions, we would have cave lions, a species that lived in Europe until about 12,000 years ago. In the Americas, relatives of elephants and bears would inhabit the region alongside relatives of armadillos, such as Glyptodon, which were the size of a car, and also giant sloths.

These large animals were part of what is called the megafauna, many of them living during the Pleistocene Ice Age, but most of them died with the end of it. Approximately 38 genera of giant animals went extinct in North America alone at the end of the last Ice Age, according to a recent study.

According to research published this year, climate change was mainly responsible for exterminating the furry mammoths, among other creatures of the Arctic megafauna that had survived the end of the Pleistocene. That’s because the warming climate made the vegetation they ate too moist, jeopardizing their survival. In addition, humans hunted mammoths, contributing to extinction.

Fertile soil

Ancient and modern animals often move seeds and nutrients in the soil, eating and defecating. But with the extinction of large animals, the transport of essential elements for life, such as phosphorus, calcium and magnesium, reduced by 90%. Thus, without humans, these elements would be better distributed across the land, leaving the soil more fertile and the ecosystem more productive.

One of the customs of humans is to group the elements through agriculture and creating fenced areas, leaving regions less fertile compared to wildlife soil. The more fertility, the more plants can bear more fruits and flowers, not only feeding herbivorous animals but also decorating the planet.

Climate

Climate change also contributes to human-caused damage to the planet, mainly from the burning of fossil fuels. As a result, the global average temperature has increased by about 1 °C since the beginning of the 20th century. Without us, the Earth would be much colder. According to studies, man-made warming will be responsible for postponing the next Ice Age by less than 100,000 years. Still, it would take 50,000 years for that to happen, even without the human delay, so it’s unlikely the planet would be in an Ice Age if we weren’t here.

Inevitable?

Scientists are still not sure why Neanderthals became extinct about 40,000 years ago. But because they’ve crossed paths with Homo sapiens, parts of their DNA live in some modern humans. Among the suspicions for the Neanderthals’ disappearance is competition for resources, so if we hadn’t gone to Europe about 50,000 years ago, they would still be here.

In Europe, Neanderthals led complex lives, similar to those of modern humans, and also struggled to cope with climate change. They were still few and with low genetic diversity, which means the existence of health problems and inbreeding. In addition to them, another human lineage lived around here: the Denisovans, different in appearance and genetics from humans, and different from Neanderthals in that they had very large molar teeth.

Scientists believe that humans interbred with Denisovans, as there is evidence of DNA from that ancestor in modern humans living in Oceania, more precisely in New Guinea. Denisovans also interbred with Neanderthals, according to evidence collected from fossilized remains of a Desinovan-Neanderthal hybrid.

All this suggests a greater geographic distribution by Denisovans compared to Neanderthals, adapting better to environments, also counting on greater genetic diversity. Studies even suggest that if both strains had survived, they could have a similar future to homo sapiens, who went from hunter-gatherer to agricultural developer.

So, if it weren’t for the development of modern humans, they could have made the same mistakes as us, resulting in global warming which consequently harms the planet.

