WhatsApp Beta gets new version for PC and iOS with implementation in privacy and more

After having officially released the shortcut to send money via keyboard, Meta has released a new round of testing WhatsApp Beta for desktop and iOS devices, making both more refined and adjusted to the needs of users. Identified as WhatsApp Desktop beta 2.2146.5 and WhatsApp Beta 2.21.230.18, the versions bring the following implemented new features:





WhatsApp Desktop beta 2.2146.5

Starting with the version for PCs, identified as WhatsApp Desktop beta 2.2146.5, we have completed the work to implement the privacy functions, allowing the user to configure as they do in the version for smartphones and tablets, including options for who can see their last view , profile picture, groups, read confirmation and blocked contacts. Thus, when compared to the smartphone version, the only absences are the option of “real-time location”, “fingerprint lock” and “status”.





WhatsApp Beta 2.21.230.18 for iOS

On iOS, the novelty presented in WhatsApp Beta 2.21.230.18 was the highlight for business account information at the bottom of the chat, accompanied by buttons to “block” or “add to contacts”, if this account is not already in the your calendar, news that had already been seen in the Android version. Initially offered to a limited group of users, the change will be a great addition to expedite the inclusion of contacts obtained through the internet in the agenda or to report possible spammers who make contact inappropriately, taking advantage of the facilities provided by the messenger.





How to install WhatsApp Beta?

For the desktop version, you can use the installer offered directly on the official WhatsApp website, with the download links listed below: For Android, you can request inclusion in the test program to receive updates directly from the Play Store (currently, subscriptions are suspended) or download the APK for installation “outside” on sites such as APKMirror. As for iOS or iPadOS, to test it is necessary to install the TestFlight app on your device and then register in the app’s testing program for Apple platforms, something that, at least for now, is also suspended.