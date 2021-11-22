“Where’s the marijuana?”: Dayane asks for drugs at A Fazenda and exposes an alleged supply scheme; watch videos

Collecting controversy on the reality show The farm, the model Dayane Mello now he has been accused by other participants of ending the drug supply scheme on the TV Record show after charging for the delivery of marijuana during a party that started on Friday (19) and continued until early this Saturday (20) .

“Where’s the marijuana? Fuck*!”, the model screamed on the dance floor after overindulging in her drink. Subscribers to Record streaming would have followed the scene, recorded and posted it on the networks.

In another scene, the model asks for “silk”, paper used to make marijuana cigarettes from two other participants, who respond: “everything is there”.

Netizens, then, began to broadcast scenes that, supposedly, would prove a scheme to supply the drug, which is illegal, to program participants.

The request made by the model, however, would have generated revolt in other participants, who accuse her of ending the supply scheme. In one scene, two participants reported the case.

In another video, participants who are at the in-house gym complain about Dayane “giving it a two and throwing the stuff away”.

“Did you let it go for her?” asks one of the boys. “I let go, right bro?”, answers another. “And she does a two and throws the stuff”, amends a third. “Yeah, throw it away”, he adds. “And now that’s not it anymore: it’s one a week. They’ve already spoken,” he said.