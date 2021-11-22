Who can withdraw the PIS/Pasep allowance in 2022? check all rules

There is a forecast for the PIS/Pasep payments occur from January 2022. Also because the payments referring to the base year 2020 have been postponed and, moreover, the values ​​for 2021 must be paid from the next year.

Thus, the forecast is that the benefits of PIS and Pasep (employees of private and public companies, respectively), will be able to receive both payments (base years 2020 and 2021). The government has yet to come out clearly, but payments are expected to come out in early 2022.

Workers who comply with all the rules of the benefit are entitled to receive the allowance. The PIS/Pasep is deposited in the Worker’s Support Fund (FAT) and generates revenue until released. Thus, the worker in the private or public sector can receive up to a minimum wage, according to the rules.

Check the rules to receive the PIS/Pasep

Be registered in PIS or Pasep for at least five years;

Have worked for at least 30 days in the base year of the withdrawal;

Have average monthly earnings of up to two minimum wages;

Be registered with the RAIS (Annual Social Information List).

It is essential that the company delivers the RAIS so that the worker can have access to the value. The allowance is paid from the minimum period of 30 days worked and the amount is proportional to this period. In this way, those who worked during all 12 months of the base year will receive 1 minimum wage.

To understand the difference between PIS and Pasep, it is essential to understand that the law designates the PIS for formal private sector workers and the Pasep for public sector workers.

How payments are made

The payment of PIS is made annually by Caixa Econômica Federal to workers and it is necessary to go to a bank branch. Those who have an account at Caixa Econômica and opted to withdraw from their respective accounts can receive directly through the registered account. Those who have the Citizen Card can also make the withdrawal.

The payment of Pasep is deposited directly in the accounts of public servants by Banco do Brasil. For those who want to consult the benefit (PIS), simply use the Caixa Trabalhador application, available free of charge for Android and IOS operating systems. Those who use Caixa’s internet banking can also access the service.

Regarding the Pasep allowance, Banco do Brasil has a specific platform for consultation. In general, the contact numbers are as follows: