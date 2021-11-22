For the ‘Show dos Famosos’, Claudia Raia bet on a bizarre look and fans reacted; Look

The actress Claudia Raia drew attention on social media for the extravagant look he chose to participate in the Famous Show, picture of the Sunday with Huck.

This Sunday (21), she appeared with a bold piece, red and that resembled a Christmas wrapping – at least that’s what viewers commented on social networks.

“Claudia Raia is very beautiful with a look that would rock any Christmas dinner, here’s the tip! What a woman!”, commented one. “Claudia Raia looking like a Christmas wrapping, wonderful woman”said another.

There were people who didn’t approve of the look. “What a horrible look Claudia Raia has. Why is ricotta so tacky?”, commented one. “This outfit that looks like a gift bow. I didn’t like it”, said another.

During the show, the actress Claudia Raia starred in a powerful moment during the Sunday with Huck which aired this Sunday (21). She gave a “come over there” in none other than cute. Everything happened right after the presentation of Gloria Groove. While praising the artist, the Globo director tried to interrupt her and failed.

“I need to tell you, I’ll even get up. You’re an artist of a carat, of a power. You can dance anything, sing anything. You’re unique. I’m so proud that you’re Brazilian.” she began.

Look:

q hideous look this claudia streak, why is rich so tacky?? — Juliana 🌎☄️💕 (@JulianaRosa_rs) November 21, 2021