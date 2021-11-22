Why the Brazilian stock market has ‘losing’ companies to Wall Street

  • Camilla Veras Mota – @cavmota
  • From BBC Brazil in São Paulo

In December, Nubank hits the New York Stock Exchange, in the US, following the path of at least ten other Brazilian companies

Nubank appeared in 2013 with the proposal to turn into a business the idea that many Brazilians felt they were paying dearly to traditional banks for bad services.

In 2014, the digital bank launched an annual credit card, its first product. The registration, through an application, was done by cell phone with the submission of an image of a document and a selfie of the future client, approved after a credit analysis. Years later, came the current account without fees and with free TED, the loyalty program, the corporate account, insurance products.

There were billions in investment rounds, with funds from different sources – including the fund of super investor Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway – and, less than a decade after the founding, the company of the type fintech managed to form a base of 40 million customers and expand services to countries such as Mexico and Colombia.

This year, Nubank arrives on the stock exchange, but not the Brazilian – B3, which is in São Paulo. Expected to take place in a few weeks, in early December, the IPO (acronym for Initial Public Offering, or initial public offering) will take place on Wall Street, on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).