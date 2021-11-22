Why the Brazilian stock market has ‘losing’ companies to Wall Street

Camilla Veras Mota – @cavmota

From BBC Brazil in São Paulo

2 hours ago

Credit, Disclosure Photo caption, In December, Nubank hits the New York Stock Exchange, in the US, following the path of at least ten other Brazilian companies

Nubank appeared in 2013 with the proposal to turn into a business the idea that many Brazilians felt they were paying dearly to traditional banks for bad services.

In 2014, the digital bank launched an annual credit card, its first product. The registration, through an application, was done by cell phone with the submission of an image of a document and a selfie of the future client, approved after a credit analysis. Years later, came the current account without fees and with free TED, the loyalty program, the corporate account, insurance products.

There were billions in investment rounds, with funds from different sources – including the fund of super investor Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway – and, less than a decade after the founding, the company of the type fintech managed to form a base of 40 million customers and expand services to countries such as Mexico and Colombia.

This year, Nubank arrives on the stock exchange, but not the Brazilian – B3, which is in São Paulo. Expected to take place in a few weeks, in early December, the IPO (acronym for Initial Public Offering, or initial public offering) will take place on Wall Street, on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

The decision is not unprecedented. In fact, it is part of a trend that has been consolidating since 2017.

Over the past four years, at least 11 other Brazilian companies have opted for US stock exchanges. On the NYSE, in addition to Nubank, there are three others: the mining company Nexa Resources, linked to the Votorantim group, which arrived in 2017 (also to the Toronto Stock Exchange, in Canada); the payment means company PagSeguro (2018) and the e-commerce software company VTEX (2021).

On Nasdaq, another New York-based stock exchange known for listing big techs as Google and Facebook, there are Stone (2018), of means of payments, XP Investimentos (2019) and the asset managers Vinci Partners (2021) and Pátria Investimentos (2021).

In addition to four companies in the education sector: Arco Platform (2018), linked to the Ceará group Ari de Sá, Afya Educacional (2019), focused on the medicine sector, Vasta Educação (2020), a subsidiary of the Cogna group (formerly Kroton) , and Vitru (2020), a distance learning company from Santa Catarina.

Credit, Sebastião Moreira/EPA Photo caption, The Brazilian stock exchange has around 400 companies listed, against more than 6,000 in the US

B3 vs. Wall Street

When communicating the decision to go public in the New York bolda, Nubank was economical. He stated that the company had already been internationalizing and that, therefore, “it made sense that the IPO should also be global”. Like other companies, however, the bank will issue so-called BDRs in Brazil, which stands for Brazilian Depositary Receipts – certificates that represent the shares that are out there – and that have been offered to account holders in recent weeks.

But internationalization is not the only reason that has brought Brazilian companies to the US. XP, for example, admitted that the fact that the American legislation was more flexible weighed on it and even said that it did not want to “jeopardize the control of the company”.

“We chose the NYSE listing because we believe it will connect us with the world’s main investors, bringing the best international practices to our company, in addition to giving us space for new share issues, without jeopardizing the company’s control and its total independence – a fact that would not have been possible under current Brazilian legislation,” he said in a statement at the time.

In the US there is the figure of “super voting stocks”, shares with greater weight in voting, which can make shareholders with a small percentage of the shares have a greater weight in decision-making.

This does not happen in Brazil today. Companies listed on B3’s Novo Mercado segment – a kind of “quality seal” that indicates that the company follows a series of good governance practices – have to issue only common shares, where one share means one vote at the meetings of shareholders.

Under the “one share, one vote” rule, with the arrival on the stock exchange and the entry of new investors, founders can end up becoming an overdue vote at general shareholders’ meetings, for example.

This is a controversial topic in the world of corporate governance, which discusses good practices in business management. If, on the one hand, the founders may lose influence over key decisions for the company’s long-term growth, on the other hand, minority shareholders may be harmed by an excessive concentration of power in the hands of those same founders.

This is the case of Facebook, listed on Nasdaq. Despite owning only 14% of the company’s shares, Mark Zuckerberg owns 58% of the voting shares. In 2018 and 2019, part of the minority shareholders even launched a campaign to try to remove Zuckerberg from the chairmanship of the group’s board and limit his powers, without success.

“From the perspective of governance, this issue of concentration of votes is quite objectionable”, emphasizes the coordinator of the Center for Studies in Finance at FGV-EAESP, Claudia Yoshinaga.

In his view, the reason that has taken Brazilian companies to the American stock exchanges has more to do with the visibility they manage to achieve in the US.

“It’s a market with a lot more investors, not only with more resources, but with some strategic ones”, he evaluates.

While B3 has around 400 listed companies and 3.8 million individual investors, in the United States around half of the population, or around 160 million people, has some type of investment, direct or indirect, on the stock exchange. The NYSE has 2,800 companies, and the Nasdaq, 3,300.

“It is possible to access more pockets and deeper pockets”, emphasizes Caio Cossermelli, capital market partner at Mattos Filho Advogados, with experience in advising several IPOs of Brazilian companies.

Given these characteristics, “multiples” in the US are significantly higher, says Órama Investimentos analyst Phil Soares, referring to the relationship between companies’ share prices and their operating indicators, such as revenue and earnings.

In other words, being able to access the American stock exchanges may be a chance to sell shares at higher prices – and in dollars.

“It ends up being more profitable to be there,” says Cossermelli.

Credit, Andrew Kelly/Reuters Photo caption, NYSE was founded in 1792 and Nasdaq in 1971

The reaction and the future

The B3 issuers director, Flávia Mouta, recalled that, in August, the Brazilian Congress approved a change in legislation to allow the so-called “plural voting”, a mechanism similar to the American “super voting stocks”, which should be instituted in the Brazilian market at any moment.

“B3 actively participated in discussions about changes in the law and believes that the authorization for plural voting can positively impact the number of IPOs of companies in the country, bringing more flexibility and maintaining the solidity of the market.”

“If on the one hand there are some cases of companies that are looking abroad, there are also contrary cases. We have already had 45 IPOs in the Brazilian market in 2021 alone”, he adds.

Even so, according to specialists interviewed by BBC News Brasil, at least in the short term, the tendency is for the Brazilian stock exchange to become even less interesting for some companies.

The current political and economic crisis could significantly reduce Brazilians’ appetite for shares. With the base interest rate at 7.75% and heading towards double digits, investments with lower risk, such as fixed income, start to pay more and can become more attractive.

Thus, Brazil is creating a scenario in which less and less companies in the so-called “new economy” – innovative and linked to technology – are encouraged to go public in the country, reflects professor Claudia Yoshinaga, from FGV.

“When we look at our B3, it’s essentially old economy, it’s industry, utilities [água e esgoto e energia, por exemplo]. The good companies that have been gaining visibility are going out.”