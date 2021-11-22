The legendary and iconic music and video player Winamp is back with a new logo and other more updated features. To help with the development, the responsible team asks users for help in testing the beta version of the program.

According to the specialized press, the Winamp’s return is getting closer. So its developers, Radionomy company, have already announced the launch of a revamped website, a new logo and a registration process to be among the first to test the next version of the media player.

Although yet it is unknown what exactly the new version from the once popular audio player will incorporate (in addition to the Podcast support announced), Winamp’s head of product development, Jeremy Scheppers, told BleepingComputer that he was “excited” about the app’s re-release.

The web gives some (few) clues about this:

Something big is happening. We are developing Winamp for the next generation. Not just updated, but completely remastered. The new Winamp connects you with your music wherever you are. It brings you closer to the artists you love. It’s home to your favorite music, your podcasts and your radio stations.

Good old times. Winamp is back with a new logo and invites you to be a beta tester for the new version of the player

A few decades ago, when people were downloading music from Napster or ripping MP3s from their CD collection, Winamp player was one of the most popular applications among Windows users: almost the standard audio player.

Back then, all computer enthusiasts recognized the old Winamp orange lightning bolt icon and even had a favorite skin of his (there were 65,000 of them, recently collected). However, in the second decade of this century, the show’s star began to fade.

Thus, between 2013 and the end of 2018, Winamp did not get any new releases, getting frozen in version 5.666 until the release of version 5.8 coinciding with the program owners’ announcement that it would come back in 2019 as a fully renewed service., including a version for smartphones.

But after this release, never was known (apart from preliminary versions of WACUP, a community edition of the program) and it seemed that Winamp had nothing more to say in the field of multimedia players. So, now it’s time to wait to find out what’s new around this program and if it will bring really interesting features to make it worth using again.

Via Genbeta